Jon Anik only has one “question mark” about Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

Alex Pereira will look to defend his light heavyweight throne for the first time when he faces off against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 on April 13.

The pair will headline an incredible night of fights, and with both Pereira and Hill known for their striking acumen, the 205-pound title clash could produce an explosive finish.

'Sweet Dreams' will be eager to reclaim the title he relinquished in July 2023 after tearing his Achilles tendon. The devastating injury can be career-threatening, and Hill's remarkable return time has left UFC commentator Jon Anik with one question surrounding the UFC 300 main event.

Anik was interviewed by MMAFightingonSBN ahead of the much-anticipated pay-per-view clash, where he said this:

"This main event is unbelievable... Pereira certainly deserves to headline this card. Jamahal Hill skill-wise is criminally under-appreciated. So me for, my only question mark with the main event is Jamahal Hill's Achilles. Which he intends to confirm to me, I'm sure at the fighter meeting, that it's 100% good to go. All systems go. I think the main event is fantastic. I'm really excited for this fight card."

Jon Anik can foresee Alex Pereira going back down to middleweight for Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya share one of the greatest rivalries across all combat sports, having faced off on four separate occasions. The Brazilian currently holds a 3-1 lead over his career foe, but the last result - and seemingly the one freshest in fans' memories - is a knockout victory for Adesanya at UFC 287.

Given this, UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik believes that a fifth fight between the pair could take place with the right set of circumstances.

According to Anik, should 'The Last Stylebender' reclaim the middleweight title for a third time, Pereira could very well be drawn back down to 185 pounds to close out his rivalry against Adesanya on a high.

The commentator was interviewed by MMAFightingonSBN ahead of UFC 300, where he said this:

"I'd rather see him go back to [185 pounds]. Some suggest he is wont to do that to fight Adesanya. If Izzy is the champion and there's an opportunity for Alex Pereira to not end that series on a loss. I certainly think that he would jump on it." [17:10-17:28 in the aforementioned video]

