How did Israel Adesanya get his belt back? Looking back at the Nigerian-born Kiwi's rematch win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have one of the most storied combat sports rivalries of the last decade, spanning both kickboxing and MMA. For most of the pair's feud, 'Poatan' was the victor, often with controversy, be it a contentious decision, questionable standing count, or supposedly early TKOs.

Finally, at UFC 287, 'The Last Stylebender' exacted his long-awaited revenge and, in doing so, regained his UFC middleweight championship.

How did Israel Adesanya get his belt back?

Israel Adesanya is one of the longest-reigning UFC middleweight champions in the promotion's history, behind only the great Anderson Silva. Furthermore, he is the UFC's only two-time 185-pound champion. However, the reason he is a two-time middleweight titleholder is because he once lost and regained the belt.

Back at UFC 281, Alex Pereira, his career rival, mounted a thrilling comeback in round five of their title fight. Compromised by the Brazilian kickboxer's calf kicks, Adesanya was a sitting duck, and a combination from 'Poatan' left him stumbling across the fence, prompting referee Marc Goddard to step in and stop the fight.

Adesanya lost via TKO but embarked on a mission for gold thereafter. The pair agreed to an immediate title rematch, with UFC 287 being their chosen date. Many wondered if 'The Last Stylebender' was coming back too soon, given that he had been TKO'd prior. However, this was of no concern to Adesanya.

Check out Alex Pereira TKO'ing Israel Adesanya at UFC 281:

In his mind, come fight night, he'd be unleashed. He was not wrong. However, when the two men clashed, the fight seemed to be in Pereira's control. After round one, 'Poatan' upped his aggression and seemed to compromise Adesanya's leg once more with his calf kicks, which Adesanya himself confirmed.

But as he backed the Nigerian-New Zealander to the fence and began unloading with combinations, Pereira had unknowingly walked into the lion's den. His signature punch, the left hook, is a double-edged sword. It can knock his foe out cold, but he must stand close enough to land it.

Unfortunately, it's so close that his foe can land hooks of their own, which is what Adesanya did. As Pereira threw his left hook, Adesanya—the faster fighter of the two—intercepted him with a right hook, rocking him. With his foe wobbled, 'The Last Stylebender' pounced with another right hand, and Pereira collapsed.

Check out Israel Adesanya knocking out Alex Periera:

Some follow-up ground-and-pound, and 'Poatan' was left unconscious on the canvas, and Adesanya celebrated in iconic fashion, having regained his middleweight title.

