Israel Adesanya had one of the most memorable celebrations in UFC history after knocking out Alex Pereira at UFC 287. 'The Last Stylebender' used his long-time rival's bow and arrow celebration against him before returning the favor and taunting his son. The middleweight champion recently discussed his iconic celebration.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, the No.5-ranked pound-for-pound fighter stated:

"I took his whole s**t. Now, bow and arrow is synonymous with me... It's no beef. I wasn't, for the last six years, like 'F**k, I'm going to get this kid,' but I just knew I'm going to get him because when it happened I said, 'If my son did that to someone I just knocked out, I'd be like what the f**k are you doing? Apologize to that man because I didn't raise you that way.'

Adesanya continued:

"Then when he's in the car making light of it with his son, and they're talking s**t, it's like whatever, okay, cool, bet. I just noted that. It's not too personal, but at the same time it's just business."

Check out Israel Adesanya's full comments on his iconic celebration below:

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman



Adesanya also asked when he knew Pereira's son was in the arena.



#TheMMAHour Now bow and arrow is synonymous with me.Adesanya also asked when he knew Pereira's son was in the arena. Now bow and arrow is synonymous with me.Adesanya also asked when he knew Pereira's son was in the arena.#TheMMAHour https://t.co/dvAyD7CemV

Adesanya noted that he notices where everyone is located as he does his walkout. While some fans did not agree with his decision to taunt Pereira's son, he has repeated that it was due to the lack of discipline coming from his rival.

Israel Adesanya reveals the condition that will get him to fight Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya avenged his previous losses to Alex Pereira when he knocked out his long-time rival at UFC 287. Despite some fans' hopes for a trilogy bout between the two fighters, 'Poatan' has since made the move to light heavyweight. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'The Last Stylebender' was asked if he believes the pair will share the octagon again. He responded:

"If he wins the 205 belt, maybe... If I'm going to bet money on it, no, because 205, I've been there, it's hard. It's not an easy task, but if he wins the 205 belt though, and they might give him a fast track like they did with me, then they're going to have a magic, crazy f**king epic fight at 205 with me and him, and that will be us for the fifth time. Isn't that wild?"

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments on facing Alex Pereira below:

Pereira is scheduled to face No.3-ranked light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291. If he is able to emerge victorious, he will quickly be in the title picture, opening the door for a trilogy bout with Adesanya.

Poll : 0 votes