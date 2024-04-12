UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill odds: Which fighters are betting favorites on prelims for this historic event?

The historic UFC 300 card is set to go down on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event features multiple title fights and exciting match ups, and could go down as the biggest pay-per-view in the organization's history.

Alongside a stacked main card, the early preliminary bouts and the regular prelims also feature a mix of former champions and rising stars.

As clock ticks down to UFC 300, the odds for the pay-per-view's early and regular prelim fights have been released. These are, however, subject to change.

Per Vegas Insider, former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo (-335) is the favorite in his bout against Cody Garbrandt (+250). UFC veteran Jim Miller (+150) also returns to action against Bobby Green (-175).

Jessica Andrade (-138) will face Marina Rodriguez (+110), with the final fight on the early prelims seeing Jalin Turner (-250) take on Renato Moicano (+200).

For the regular prelims, fan favorite Diego Lopes (-138) opens the action and is the the favorite for his clash against Sodiq Yusuff (+110).

Holly Holm (+300) also welcomes former PFL champion Kayla Harrison (-400) to the promotion. Calvin Kattar (+140) has been tasked with meeting Aljamain Sterling (-170) in his first outing at featherweight in the UFC.

The final fight on the prelims is a light heavyweight clash between former champ Jiri Prochazka (+100) and Aleksandar Rakic (-125). Surpisingly, 'Denisa' is heading into the fight as the underdog following his TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 295, whereas Rakic is returning after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Conor McGregor reacts to Dana White increasing fighter bonuses at UFC 300

Dana White sent fans and the fighters on the stage wild as he confirmed that fighter bonuses would be increased during the UFC 300 press conference.

The UFC president was asked by a journalist about compensating the fighters on the night, and he confirmed that those competing would now have the chance to earn an extra $300,000 for the efforts, rather than the standard $50,000.

Conor McGregor then took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the news and he praised White for his generosity. He wrote:

"Huge shout out and the upping the bonuses to $300k! Life changing money for many on the card. To look after your fighters is paramount! Godspeed, Dana, and team, onwards and upwards! What a time to be alive! Have a great showing, ladies and gents."

He added:

"I guarantee now we see ABSOLUTE FIREWORKS at @ufc 300! Can’t wait!! This Saturday night on @espn PPV."

