UFC 300: Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage: Full video highlights

Bo Nickal continued his undefeated run in the UFC with a victory over Cody Brundage at UFC 300. Despite facing a tougher opponent than in his previous outings, Nickal displayed dominance by earning a second-round submission win.

Nickal, a wrestling phenom with a national championship title from Penn State, had steamrolled his competition coming into the fight. His two UFC wins as well as his two 'Dana White's Contender Series' victories had come by first-round stoppage. His most recent win was a lightning-fast 38-second knockout of Val Woodburn last July.

Brundage, meanwhile, had turned his career around after a rough patch. Following a three-fight skid, he bounced back with consecutive wins, the most recent being a spectacular first-round slam knockout of Zach Reese in December.

Check out the video highlights of the fight at UFC 300 below:

Within seconds into the fight, Nickal pulled the fight to the ground.

Nickal attempted to punish his opponent with his ground game as Brundage got defensive.

Finally, the 28-year-old got it done again with a second-round submission victory.

Nickal got his hand raised for the sixth time in his MMA career.

Following the win, Nickal expressed dissatisfaction with his performance, aiming for a more complete domination. That said, he acknowledged Brundage's toughness.

In his post-fight octagon interview, Nickal said:

"I'm a little bit embarrassed with that performance because I expected to completely dominate and shut this guy out... I just want to fight another step up in competition."

Nickal believes that with a few more wins, he will be ready to contend for the middleweight title. He mentioned Anthony Hernandez or Roman Kopylov as potential future opponents.