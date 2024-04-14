UFC 300: Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan: Full video highlights

Charles Oliveira suffered a defeat at the hand of the rising star Arman Tsarukyan in a thrilling back-and-forth battle at UFC 300. The victory propels Tsarukyan into lightweight contention, while Oliveira's path back to the belt he lost to Islam Makahchev becomes more complicated.

Oliveira, known for his exciting fighting style and record-setting submissions, entered the fight hoping to earn another shot at the championship. The 34-year-old Brazilian showcased his signature grappling skills throughout the fight, attempting numerous submission attempts. However, Tsarukyan displayed impressive takedown defense and resilience, escaping Oliveira's clutches on multiple occasions.

Tsarukyan, a 27-year-old with a reputation as a future champion, impressed with his well-rounded skillset. The impressive strikes in the three-round fight ultimately convinced the judges to award him a decision victory.

Check out the video highlights of the fight below:

Both fighters get their hands wrapped as they prepare for action at the marquee event of the night:

Charles Oliveira sets foot inside the octagon and greets his opponent as fans cheer the former champ:

Starting the first round, 'Do Bronx' almost secured a guillotine choke:

The two fighters got into some impressive action heading into round 2:

Tsharukyan attempted an impressive kick:

Arman Tsarukyan sliced some impressive elbows to cut Oliveira in the second round:

Both fighters attempted for a dominant position over each other:

Oliveira attempted a last-minute choke but Tsarukyan, with great composure overcame the attempt from the Brazilian:

Tsarukyan proves his mettle, as he secured a win via split decision:

This win marks a significant leap forward for Tsarukyan's career. With his sights now set on a title shot, the Armenian fighter has established himself as a serious threat in the lightweight division. Oliveira, on the other hand, must regroup and navigate a potentially tougher road back to championship glory.