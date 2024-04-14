UFC 300: Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison: Full video highlights

After five years of dominance in the PFL, Kayla Harrison made her long-awaited UFC debut on the prelims of UFC 300 against former bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

While the general MMA fanbase has never questioned Harrison's skills, many worried about the former judoka making it to fight night due to her frame. For the duration of her 17-fight PFL career, Harrison primarily competed at 155 pounds but had to cut down to 135 pounds to compete in the UFC bantamweight division.

However, without any complications, the American Top Team product hit the scales on point on April 12, keeping the bout intact.

Expand Tweet

The two bantamweights were featured in the sixth fight of the night and the second of the preliminary portion aired on ESPN and ESPN+.

As soon as the fight began, Harrison pushed forward but was surprisingly engaged in the clinch by Holm, and the fight soon after hit the canvas. Holm wound up on top but was quickly reversed by the bigger and stronger Harrison.

Harrison used her elbows in ground-and-pound situations and stuck to her word in Round 1, bludgeoning the face of Holm and thoroughly dominating from top position.

Expand Tweet

Round 2 would get worse for Holm with Harrison showing no signs of fatigue, using a big head kick to set up a double-leg takedown and get back to work. Holm survived a standing guillotine attempt but would soon after be flattened out and submitted with a rear-naked choke.

Expand Tweet

As the UFC may have hoped, Harrison passed her initial octagon test with flying colors. The win improved the former PFL champion to 17-1 while dropping Holm to 15-7 with one no-contest.

Unsurprisingly, Harrison called for a bantamweight title shot in her next fight, declaring that she would be the 135-pound champion by the end of the calendar year.

Poll : Will Kayla Harrison be the UFC women's bantamweight champion by the end of the year? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion