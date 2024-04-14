UFC 300: Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic: Full video highlights

In the featured prelim of UFC 300, former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka returned to the octagon to face fellow contender Aleksandar Rakic.

UFC 300 featured many fan-favorite fighters but none received more unanimous support from the fans than Prochazka. Though 'BJP' had just four fights in the UFC heading into April 13, the Czech's fight style and unique personality has made him widely beloved.

Rakic returned to the cage for the first time in nearly two years after tearing his ACL against Jan Blachowicz. Previously, 'Rocket' had picked up consecutive wins over Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos to put himself into title contention.

The two fighters engaged in mild trash talk during fight week and some labeled the matchup as one to decide the 'King of Europe' due to their respective nationalities.

Expand Tweet

Prochazka came out with his typical unorthodox style but was quickly bested by Rakic's leg kick attacks and counter-striking. Rakic got far ahead, forcing Prochazka to limp periodically and switch stances.

At the end of Round 1, Prochazka was able to land a big right hand to turn the tables. However, Rakic would survive to the end of the round.

Round 2 would begin the same as the first but as Prochazka continued to push forward, 'BJP' lured Rakic into a brawl. The two light heavyweights threw caution to the win, and it was ultimately the Czech former champion who would get the best of the exchange, wobbling Rakic and forcing him to soon hit the canvas.

Expand Tweet

Rakic would attempt to scramble as the crowd went wild but Prochazka's ground-and-pound attack would force Herb Dean to stop the fight with just under two minutes remaining in the round.

Expand Tweet

Prochazka ended his night by calling for another title fight next regardless of who leaves the T-Mobile Arena with the light heavyweight belt later in the night.

Poll : Should Jiri Prochazka fight for the title next? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion