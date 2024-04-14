UFC 300: Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway: Full video highlights

The UFC 300 fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway proved to be fireworks as the two fighters entered the octagon for a five-round fight with Gaethje's 'BMF' belt on the line.
Gaethje, renowned for his brutal strikes and relentless fighting style, solidified his reputation as a fan favorite with a thrilling knockout victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.
On the other side of the octagon is Holloway, a legend in his own right. The former UFC featherweight champion reigned supreme with three successful title defenses. 'Blessed' had also made an unsuccessful attempt at claiming the lightweight title against Dustin Poirer. With this fight, Holloway has returned to the 155-pound division.
Check out the fight highlights below:
Starting the round, Holloway managed to connect a left hand at Gaethje:
'Blessed' landed a spinning heel kick at Gaethje's nose by the end of the first round:
Both fighters got into some impressive exchanges as they headed into the next round:
Going deeper into the fight, Gaethje put pressure on Holloway only for 'The Blessed' to return with a precise strike:
An impressive blow from Gaethje dropped Holloway to the ground:
Entering the final round, Holloway went berzerk to secure a finish:
Crowds cheered the explosive performance of the fighters:
Holloway landed some impressive last-minute strikes to knockdown Gaethje to the canvas to win the 'BMF' title:
Holloway secured the KO win at 4:59 seconds into the final round making it one of the historic fights in the octagon. Mark Coleman wrapped the belt around the fighter:
Following the thrilling fight, Holloway displayed respect for Gaethje's toughness in his post-fight interview. He then made a bold statement, calling out rising star Ilia Topuria, and even issued a challenge to current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
Check out the post-fight octagon interview at UFC 300 below: