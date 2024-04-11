UFC 300 star shades Islam Makhachev while praising Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway for being "true warriors"

A UFC 300 fighter believes that Islam Makhachev isn't pushing the envelope enough to ascend further as a prominent figure in the sport, contrasting him with the fearless spirit exemplified by Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, the reigning lightweight champion voiced his lack of admiration for the 'BMF' title matchup between Gaethje and Holloway set for UFC 300. Makhachev dismissed it as a "useless" fight for a "useless belt" while echoing his skepticism towards the promotion's choice, potentially hindering 'The Highlight's' path to a title shot.

However, Bobby Green offers a contrasting opinion, suggesting that Makhachev's limited activity stems from his selective approach to fights. 'King' drew a comparison with Gaethje and Holloway, highlighting their relentless attitude of never backing down and willingness to accept any challenge.

During the media day interview on Wednesday ahead of UFC 300, Green stated:

"I'm happy for both [Gaethje and Holloway] of those guys. Those two are my favorites—f**king true warriors. Guys are really stained on their shields; guys go out there and put great fights on, those are the brothers of the sport, and I'm happy for both of them."

He added:

"We are going to fight as much as we can; we're trying to fight all the time and stay in front of that before our time is up, so you have to respect that about them. The other guys, like Islam Makhachev, are taking their time and stuff; if you want to be that star or that guy, you have to take those chances and risks."

Makhachev, having clinched the 155-pound title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in October 2022, has only defended it twice against the then-featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Despite his ambition to compete three times this year, no opportunities have materialized. Consequently, the Dagestani has set his sights on Dustin Poirier as a potential opponent for his planned return to action in June.

Max Holloway counters Islam Makhachev's "useless" fight remarks

During a recent appearance on Demetrious Johnson’s MIGHTYCast podcast, Max Holloway responded to Islam Makhachev's criticism of the 'BMF' title fight at UFC 300. 'Blessed' suggested that the lightweight champion's inactivity is a result of his decision-making when it comes to scheduling fights:

"Brother, you should have fought Justin [Gaethje] in February. Why did the guy you knocked out turn around so fast to fight in February when you were healthy? You should’ve turned around [and fought in] February."

He added:

"Everybody knew you can’t fight in Ramadan, and that’s how come they couldn’t do the fight [at UFC] 300, and he couldn’t get another fight. But he’s complaining like, 'I can’t get fights.' I’m like, you’re only fighting around the times that you want to fight."

