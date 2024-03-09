Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier in June? Ali Abdelaziz crosses paths with ‘The Diamond’ at UFC 299 and hints at potential clash

Islam Makhachev appears likely to return to action in June if Ali Abdelaziz's recent comments are anything to go by. The prominent MMA manager has worked alongside the lightweight champion for many years, and he is currently in Miami for UFC 299, set to take place on Mar. 9.

With two incredible lightweight matchups taking place at April's UFC 300, namely Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, the consensus is that Makhachev will face the winner of either of the two fights.

But Abdelaziz's recent exchange with Dustin Poirier, who will face off against Benoit Saint-Denis this weekend, indicates that he may be granted the next title shot at 155 pounds.

The pair were captured crossing paths inside the fighter hotel ahead of UFC 299, where Abdelaziz said this:

"Get this win and fight Islam in June. Let's go!"

Poirier responded with the following:

"Let's go. Right on!"

Watch Islam Makhachev's manager talk to Dustin Poirier below:

Expand Tweet

Makhachev had indicated he would like to fight before Ramadan this year, but his request was not granted by the promotion. The UFC will be returning to Abu Dhabi in August and could be targeting a lightweight title clash for that timeframe.

Islam Makhachev is in an awkward position following BMF title fight, says Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC 300 is set to feature a much-anticipated clash between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway.

The pair will do battle for the BMF title, which was won by 'The Highlight' at UFC 291 after knocking out Dustin Poirier.

While the clash between Gaethje and Holloway has fans excited, Islam Makhachev's close friend and teammate, Khabib Nurmagomedov, is not as thrilled about the fight.

Another lightweight matchup on the anniversary card, set for April, is Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, which is understood to be a potential title eliminator fight.

During a recent interview with MMAJunkie, Nurmagomedov discussed the awkward position Makhachev finds himself in due to the two lightweight matchups on UFC 300.

He said this:

"I don't understand why the UFC made this fight. Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway, it doesn't make sense. It's my opinion. My opinion is that Holloway is supposed to fight Topuria next, maybe September. Justin Gaethje is supposed to fight Islam in May or June."

Watch 'The Eagle' discuss Islam Makhachev's situation below:

Expand Tweet