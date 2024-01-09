Updated UFC 299 fight card: Here are all the new additions set to rock Miami’s Kaseya Center in March

As UFC 299 looms a few months ahead, enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the event scheduled for March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The main attraction of the pay-per-view event will feature Sean O'Malley defending his UFC bantamweight title against Marlon Vera.

In the co-main event, UFC CEO Dana White recently announced that Dustin Poirier is making a comeback to the octagon, where he will face Benoit Saint-Denis in a five-round lightweight matchup.

The UFC 299 fight card is taking shape as an exciting event featuring several high-profile matchups in the world of mixed martial arts. Expectations are high for two welterweight duels scheduled for the March 9 event - Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena and Kevin Holland's welcoming of Michael 'Venom' Page to the UFC.

Further down the lineup, Curtis Blaydes is slated to battle Brazilian submission specialist Jailton Almeida in a heavyweight showdown. Petr Yan is scheduled to go head-to-head with Song Yadong in a potential No. 1 contender matchup for the bantamweight title. Additionally, Mateusz Gamrot and Rafael dos Anjos are set to collide in a lightweight bout.

Check out the rest of the lineup of confirmed fights for UFC 299:

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Maycee Barber (Women's flyweight bout)

Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips (bantamweight bout)

Lauren Murphy vs. Karine Silva (Women's flyweight bout)

CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev (flyweight bout)

Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian (heavyweight bout)

UFC 299 event ticket prices revealed

With the star-studded lineup of UFC 299, it comes as no shock that tickets for the event lean towards the higher end. Combat sports journalist Nolan King has recently shared the purported prices for the PPV extravaganza, providing a comprehensive breakdown of the various seating options.

The initial prices, excluding additional fees, dynamic pricing, platinum tiers, resale mark-ups, etc., are structured as follows:

Starting with the upper-end high at $250, the price range ascends through the upper-end sideline high at $350, the upper-end low at $550, and the upper sideline at $750. Moving down the spectrum, the lower level end rows are priced at $850, followed by the lower level middle at $1000 and the lower level low at $1250. Among the premium options, the center riser comes in at $1500, while the top-tier octagon side floor seats are listed at $1750.

It's crucial to note that these initial prices may undergo fluctuations due to various factors, including additional fees and dynamic pricing.

