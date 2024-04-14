UFC 300: Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan: Full video highlights

UFC 300 put forth a highly anticipated co-main event featuring reigning strawweight champion Zhang Weili and the No.1 ranked contender Yan Xiaonan.

Weili headed into the fight riding a three-fight win streak and had successfully defended her belt once since reclaiming it. Weili presents a threat wherever the fight goes. Throughout her career, 'Magnum' has collected 11 knockouts and 8 submission wins.

The Chinese champion hasn't lost a fight since back-to-back defeats against Rose Namajunas in 2021. She is also ranked second in the UFC 's women's pound-for-pound rankings and earned the title shot following victories over notable like Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Jessica Andrade, and Carla Esparza.

Xiaonan, on the other hand, boasts an impressive record of 18 wins with only three losses. She had most recently secured wins over fighters including Jessica Andrade and Mackenzie Dern.

Both fighters are known for their striking prowess, with 'Fury' having 8 knockouts to her name. A win against Weili would undoubtedly propel Xiaonan into the top half of the women's pound-for-pound rankings.

Check out the video highlights of the UFC 300 co-main event below:

Starting the fight, both fighters landed some damage on each other:

Xiaonan connected some impressive strikes at the champion early in the fight:

Going further in the fight, champ Weili managed to get a submission in round one, however, the bell saved 'Fury':

As the fight went deep in the rounds, 'Magnum' showed her experience and gained control over the fight:

Weili attempted another unsuccessful submission:

'Fury' attempted a perfect takedown:

Heading into the fourth round, Weili once again gained control over her compatriot:

Weili remained dominant as the fight went through the complete five rounds:

'Magnum' secured a unanimous decision win with the judges scoring it 49-45, 49-45, 49-45 in favor of the champ:

With a win at the historic UFC 300 event, Weili has defended her title for the 2nd time as she begins her second reign as the champion of the 155-pound belt.