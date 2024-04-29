UFC 301: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg - Full fight card details, start time, venue, how to watch and more

UFC returns to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for UFC 301 on May 4 with a stacked fight card featuring a flyweight title fight and the return of a legend.

Alexandre Pantoja, the reigning flyweight champion, will defend his belt against the surging Steve Erceg. Pantoja is on a five-fight win streak and looks to impress his hometown crowd with another title defense. Erceg, boasting an 11-fight win streak, presents a serious threat with his diverse skillset including knockout power and a knack for submissions.

The co-main event features a legend's farewell. Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo steps back into the Octagon for what he claims will be his final fight, facing the dangerous bantamweight contender Jonathan Martinez. Aldo, unranked in the bantamweight division, will look to reignite his magic against the No. 13-ranked Martinez, who is on a six-fight win streak.

In the United States, UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg streams live on ESPN+ PPV. The main card kicks off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on Saturday, May 4. Early prelims begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT, followed by the prelims at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, all available on ESPN+.

Fans can purchase the PPV for $90.98 with an ESPN+ monthly subscription or $134.98 with an ESPN+ annual subscription.

Live stream on TNT Sports Box Office at 3 am BST on Sunday, May 5. Early prelims start at 11 pm BST on May 4, with prelims at 1 am BST on May 5. Stream live on UFC Fight Pass.

Live stream on Kayo PPV at 12 PM AEST on Sunday, May 5. Early prelims begin at 8 am AEST, followed by prelims at 10 am AEST. All are available on Kayo. The PPV price is $59.95 (no Kayo subscription needed).

UFC 301: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg - Full fight card

Check out the full fight card for UFC 301, this weekend in Brazil below:

Main card

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg (flyweight – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title)

Jonathan Martinez vs. Jose Aldo (bantamweight)

Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino (light heavyweight)

Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria (middleweight)

Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho (middleweight)

Preliminary card

Jack Shore vs. Joanderson Brito (featherweight)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo (women’s strawweight)

Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai (lightweight)

Jean Silva vs. William Gomis (featherweight)