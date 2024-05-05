UFC 301: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg: Full video highlights

UFC 301, held on May 4 at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, featured a thrilling title fight between reigning flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja and challenger Steve Erceg.

Pantoja emerged victorious after a hard-fought five rounds, retaining his belt via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46).

Pantoja, the hometown hero with a five-fight winning streak, entered the octagon looking to solidify his reign as the flyweight king. Erceg, the underdog but riding an impressive 11-fight win streak, aimed to pull off a major upset and capture UFC gold in his first title shot.

The five-round championship bout was a close contest, with both fighters showcasing their skills. Pantoja displayed his trademark power and counterpunching ability, while Erceg impressed with his tenacity and pressure.

While the judges ultimately favored Pantoja's performance, Erceg proved to be a worthy challenger, making the champion work hard for the win.

For those who missed the action, check out the highlights of the Pantoja vs. Erceg fight below:

Both fighters warm-up ahead of their headliner event:

Expand Tweet

Both fighters make way into the cage:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Pantoja took the fight to the ground in the opening rounds of their fight:

Expand Tweet

Pantoja showcased some impressive power as he punished his opponent:

Expand Tweet

The Brazilian also showed off some great jiu-jitsu skills:

Expand Tweet

Erceg threw some impressive jabs to surprise his opponent:

Expand Tweet

Erceg threw a clean elbow:

Expand Tweet

Both fighters had a close fight as the bout went down deep into the rounds:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Pantoja with some great strikes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Pantoja got his hands raised at the end of the five-round championship fight:

Expand Tweet