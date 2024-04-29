UFC 301: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg odds: Which fighters are betting favorites on the upcoming PPV?

UFC 301 is set to go down this Saturday, May 4, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The card features a host of exciting Brazilian talent and will be headlined by home country hero Alexandre Pantoja, who is set to defend his flyweight title against Steve Erceg.

'The Cannibal' picked up the belt last year with a hard fought split decision victory over Brandon Moreno at UFC 290. He then followed up that performance by unanimously defeating Brandon Royval last December, securing his first title defense.

For Erceg, the Australian will have his first shot at a title in just his fourth fight in the promotion. 'AstroBoy' made his UFC debut in 2023 and has so far picked up three impressive wins, including two performances bonuses.

For fans interested in betting on UFC 301, the odds are now available but are subject to change as the event approaches.

Per Vegas Insider, Pantoja (-250) heads into the main event as the favorite, whereas Erceg (+200) is a considerable underdog.

In the co-main, the returning Jose Aldo (+100) is hoping to defy the odds and send the home crowd wild as he takes on Jonathan Martinez (-125).

Elsewhere on the main card, a light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith (+300) and Vitor Petrino (-400) and a middleweight clash between Michel Pereira (-400) and Ihor Potieria (+300) sees the biggest betting differentials of the evening.

Kicking off the main card, Paul Craig (+275) faces a challenge against Caio Borralho (-350) as he looks to continue his run at 185 pounds.

UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg preliminary card odds

Outside of an exciting main card, UFC 301 also promises to deliver on its prelims as a host of fighters are looking to leave an impression on the fans.

Like the main card, the odds are also available for fans but are subject to change.

Per Vegas Insider once again, the featured prelim sees Jack Shore (+125) as the underdog when he takes on Joanderson Brito (-150).

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (+240) also returns to action as she looks to extend her winning run to five when she faces Iasmin Lucindo (-300) at strawweight.

Elsewhere on the prelims, Myktybek Orolbai (-250) is given the nod over Elves Brener (+200) and Jean Silva (-125) kicks off the action as the favorite in their featherweight clash against William Gomis (+100).

