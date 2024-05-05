UFC 301: Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez: Full video highlights

UFC 301 marked the return of former UFC featherweight king Jose Aldo, who had announced his retirement from the sport in September 2022. Aldo went toe-to-toe against Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight clash. The bout graced the co-main event slot of the fight card, which took place on May 4 at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Coming into the fight, Martinez was on a six-fight win streak and had defeated the likes of Adrian Yanez, Cub Swanson and Said Nurmagomedov during the run.

Meanwhile, Aldo was last seen in action at UFC 278 when he went up against Merab Dvalishvili. The night did not go well for the Brazilian as he ended up on the losing side via unanimous decision.

Check out the two fighters making their way to the octagon below:

Both fighters landed heavy leg kicks on each other in the opening round.

Aldo showed his boxing prowess by hitting 'The Dragon' with several combos.

Aldo continued to get the better of Martinez with his superior striking.

The UFC 301 co-main event eventually lasted all three rounds and the Brazilian cruised to a unanimous decision victory with a 30-27 score by all three judges.

