UFC 301: Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez: Live round-by-round updates

Jonathan Martinez and former UFC champion Jose Aldo featured in the co-main event of UFC 301. The event was held on May 4 at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The night witnessed Aldo coming out of retirement as the the Brazilian had parted ways with the sport in September, 2022. His last fight was against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 that ended with a unanimous decision victory for 'The Machine'.

Martinez, on the other hand, was on a six-fight win streak prior to his showdown against Aldo at UFC 301. This impressive run included wins over names like Adrian Yanez and Said Nurmagomedov.

UFC 301: Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez

Round 1

Martinez started the fight by landing several heavy leg kicks. Aldo landed a right hand and followed it up with a leg kick. The Brazilian displayed his boxing skills and connected several times on his opponent's face.

Round 2

Aldo hit Martinez with a leg kick. Seconds later, he landed a punch to his opponent's body. 'The Dragon' attempted to take the fight to the ground but remained unsuccessful in it. Martinez got wobbled by a right-hand punch from Aldo.

The former champion continued to land shots to the head and body throughout the round.

Round 3

Martinez turned up the pace and hit Aldo with several strikes in the opening minute of the round. The Brazilian responded by landing crisp punching combos. The former champion hurt Martinez with a shot, hit him with multiple knees and then took him to the ground. The fight ended with Aldo in top position.

In the end, 'King of Rio' got his hand raised via unanimous decsion. All three judges scored the bout 30-27 in favor of Aldo.