UFC 301 weigh-in results: How much do Alexandre Pantoja, Jose Aldo, Steve Erceg, and others officially weigh heading into upcoming PPV event?

UFC 301 is set to go down at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil this weekend.

The headline match of the fifth pay-per-view event of 2024 will feature UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defending his title against challenger Steve Erceg.

The official weigh-ins for the upcoming event took place at the UFC host hotel in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, May 3. Erceg was the first fighter to step on the scales, registering precisely 125 pounds, the maximum weight allowed for his flyweight title match. Following suit, Pantoja also weighed in at 125 pounds.

In the co-main event of UFC 301, Jonathan Martinez is set to face Jose Aldo in a bantamweight clash, marking the return of the former long-reigning featherweight champion to the promotion after announcing his retirement at UFC 278 in August 2022. Both Martinez and Aldo tipped the scales at 136 pounds, meeting the non-title bantamweight upper limit to make their bout official.

The official weigh-in will be followed by the UFC 301 ceremonial weigh-in, scheduled to take place at the Farmasi Arena at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT in the United States and 9 PM GMT in the United Kingdom.

The public event is open to all free of charge. Fans worldwide have the option to watch the live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins on various platforms, including UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram, and TikTok.

Complete results for UFC 301: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg weigh-in

Main Card

Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Steve Erceg (125): flyweight title

Jonathan Martinez (136) vs. Jos Aldo (136): bantamweight

Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Vitor Petrino (206): light heavyweight

Michel Pereira (186) vs. Ihor Potieria (185): middleweight

Paul Craig (185) vs. Caio Borralho (186): middleweight

Preliminary Card

Jack Shore (145.5) vs. Joanderson Brito (146): featherweight

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (116) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (116): strawweight

Elves Brener (156) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (155.5): lightweight

Jean Silva (146) vs. William Gomis (143): featherweight

Joaquim Silva (155.5) vs. Drakkar Klose (156): lightweight

Mauricio Ruffy (156) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (155): lightweight

Dione Barbosa (126) vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (125.5): women's flyweight

Ismael Bonfim (156) vs. Vinc Pichel (156): lightweight

Alessandro Costa (125) vs. Kevin Borjas (125.5): flyweight