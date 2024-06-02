UFC 302: Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa: Live round-by-round updates

The co-main event at UFC 302 pits former middleweight champion Sean Strickland against former title challenger Paulo Costa.

Strickland's stock saw a meteoric rise last year after he dethroned the dominant Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 to lay claim to the middleweight title. 'Tarzan', however, failed to maintain his momentum and lost the title to Dricus du Plessis in his very next fight at UFC 297.

Seeing as he is still the No.1-ranked contender at 185 pounds, a win against a popular name like Costa might just be enough to fetch Strickland another crack at the title.

Trending

On the other hand, while 'Borrachinha' is still one of the most dangerous fighters at middleweight, his recent run in the world's premier MMA promotion has been rather lackluster.

Costa is 2-3 in his last five and most recently suffered a unanimous decision loss to former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 298. However, it would be unwise to count the Brazilian out since few have been able to survive his insurmountable pressure once he gets going on the feet.

The 33-year-old holds wins over popular names including, Yoel Romero, Luke Rockhold, and Uriah Hall, among others.

According to the UFC website, Strickland is a -270 favorite against Costa (+220 underdog) for the match-up. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates of UFC 302.

Check out the final face-off between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa below:

UFC 302: Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa

Round 1:

Costa opens up with a leg kick. Strickland is trying to walk down 'Borrachinha'. Leg kicks from Costa is seemingly affecting 'Tarzan'. Strickland's left leg is already red.

Strickland is using teep kicks to safely close this distance. No power shots have been thrown so far in the round. Another leg kick lands for Costa, and Strickland hits back with a jab.

'Tarzan' is employing constant pressure giving Costa little opening to mount an effective offense. A powerful body kick lands for the Brazilian. Joe Rogan notes that Costa is expending a lot of energy constantly backing up.

A right hand by Strickland drops Costa, but 'Borrachinha' immediately regains footing. Cost misses with a spinning back kick.

Round 2:

As the second round unfolds, Costa unloads a front kick, which 'Tarzan' defends. Strickland continues employing teep kicks to Costa's midsection. A few body shots land for Costa.

'Tarzan' is still on the front foot putting his foe on the defensive. A jab and right hand land for Strickland. Costa misses with a multi-punch sequence. The American is peppering his opponent from the outside.

If the remainder of the fight plays out like this, 'Tarzan' might outpoint his opponent. Costa unloads his signature wheel kick, but Strickland defends. Costa gets caught again as he closes the distance. 'Tarzan' drops him with an accurate jab.

A good round for Strickland.

Round 3:

Costa's breathing seems a bit labored coming into the third round. 'Borrachinha' lands a few body shots. However, Strickland once again employs pressure, putting Costa on the back foot. A good left hand to the body followed by a teep kick for Costa.

A left hand up top lands for the Brazilian. A flurry from Strickland forces Costa to disengage. A body kick lands for Costa. A high kick by 'Borrachinha' gets defended. A leg kick check by Strickland elicits a painful response from 'Borrachinha'.

Costa looks tired, his movements seem more and more labored. Strickland is constantly chasing his opponent across the cage, denying him opportunities to go on the offensive.

With under a minute to go in the round, Strickland is in complete control. He lands a one-two combo. Costa lands a right hook but quickly disengages. 'Tarzan' closes the round with a powerful punch.

Round 4:

Costa is again on the back foot. Strickland lands a jab and Costa answers with a right hand. Costa is back to work on his opponent's midsection. A leg kick lands for 'Borrachinha'. The 33-year-old looks visibly slower than 'Tarzan' at this point.

Costa swings wildly and misses with a right hand. He lands a right hand on the head. Costa lands a calf kick as Strickland advances. He follows it up with a sidekick.

A powerful body shot lands for Costa. He follows it up with a calf kick and a jab. This is turning out to be a good round for the 33-year-old. A jab to the head lands for Costa. A flurry by Strickland gets blocked by 'Borrachinha'.

A very close round.

Round 5:

As the final round commences, Strickland has outstruck Costa in every round. Costa connects with a leg kick. He then misses with a right hand up top. 'Borrachinha' is much more active this round.

A body kick lands for Costa. 'Tarzan' is still the aggressor as he walks down Costa. However, 'Borrachinha' is connecting against his opponent from the outside with kicks and the odd punch.

A jab lands for Costa. 'Borrachinha' attempts a level change unsuccessfully. A left hand up top lands for him. Strickland answers with a jab of his own.

Costa connects with a right hand up top, but Strickland outshines his foe by answering with a flurry. 'Tarzan' drops his foe with a head kick. Strickland finishes the fight with a jumping front kick to Costa's midsection.

Official decision: Sean Strickland def. Paulo Costa via split decision (50-45, 46-49,49-46)