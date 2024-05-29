UFC 302 walkout songs: Tracks Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier, Sean Strickland, and Paulo Costa have used before

UFC 302 is set to electrify the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, with a stacked lineup of fights this weekend. The upcoming event marks the MMA promotion's 10th visit to the 'Gateway City,' signifying its return since UFC 288 in May 2023.

In the main event, Islam Makhachev will defend his lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier. This sixth pay-per-view event of 2024 will see the 32-year-old Dagestani making his third title defense and his first against an actual 155-pound contender. Meanwhile, Poirier is determined to capture the undisputed crown in his third attempt.

Makhachev is riding a remarkable 13-fight win streak, underscored by a first-round knockout victory in a rematch against former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 last October. He claimed the lightweight title with a dominant submission victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in October 2022. Notably, Makhachev has also defeated high-caliber opponents such as Dan Hooker, Bobby Green, and Arman Tsarukyan in the past.

Meanwhile, 'The Diamond' recently secured a second-round stoppage victory over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299 in March, swiftly rebounding from his knockout loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 last July. Poirier is regarded as one of the most seasoned lightweights of his generation, boasting victories over former champions such as Max Holloway (twice), Conor McGregor (twice), Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, and others.

In the co-main event of UFC 302, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland makes his return to the octagon in a five-round showdown against top-tier contender Paulo Costa.

'Tarzan' suffered a tough split decision loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 in January, where he lost his title. Strickland had claimed the 185-pound championship by decisively defeating former champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 last September.

On the other hand, Costa is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to former champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 298 in February. 'Borrachinha' finds himself navigating through a tumultuous phase in his career. Despite once boasting an impressive 11-fight win streak, the 33-year-old Brazilian encountered his first career setback when he was defeated by Adesanya in their title clash at UFC 253 in September 2020.

Moreover, Costa has faced setbacks with several canceled matchups due to various reasons, resulting in a challenging 1-3 record in his last four fights.

The UFC has curated an impressive lineup of fights, showcasing a diverse array of matchups encompassing seasoned veterans and promising up-and-coming prospects.

An essential aspect of an electrifying fight card is the fighter entrances, which significantly elevate the atmosphere before each bout and play a vital role in captivating the audience's attention.

Explore the walkout songs previously selected by some of the fighters featured on the UFC 302 card.

Which songs did Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier walk out to?

With an impressive UFC record of 14-1, Islam Makhachev is determined to uphold his lightweight title reign while aiming to equal the all-time consecutive 155-pound title defense record set by his close friend, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Makhachev has established a tradition of entering to the captivating beats of 'Dreams' by DJ Nariman Adjikamalov, an instrumental rendition of 'My Nanak (Мой Нанак)' by Tamila Sagaipova. This signature entrance song has been Makhachev's choice since his promotional debut at UFC 187 in May 2015.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier, boasting a record of 22-7 and one no contest in the octagon, is likely making his final push for a title shot. 'The Diamond's' entrance is inextricably linked with the 1971 iconic R&B beats of 'The Boss' by James Brown.

Poirier has remained loyal to this song selection since his triumphant bout against Anthony Pettis in November 2017. Prior to that, the 35-year-old American used to make his entrance to the sounds of 'Take it in Blood' by Nas.

Which songs did Sean Strickland, Paulo Costa, and others walk out to?

Sporting a UFC record of 15-6, Sean Strickland aims to reclaim his spot in the middleweight title contention with a victory this Saturday night. Known for his bold, all-American persona, 'Tarzan' perfectly complements his entrance with the energetic tones of 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' (Metal Version) by Megaraptor, a track he has consistently embraced for an extended period.

Meanwhile, with a UFC record of 6-3, Paulo Costa is poised to enter the octagon aiming to rebound from his defeat at UFC 298. 'Borrachinha' is renowned for his dynamic approach to walkout music, often choosing a variety of songs for each bout. For this last fight, he opted for the captivating beats of 'Clubbed To Death' (from 'The Matrix') by Rob Dougan.

In earlier fights, Costa has made his entrance to the iconic 2002 rap anthem 'X Gon' Give It To Ya' by DMX.

Among the standout fighters featured on the UFC 302 card is Kevin Holland, determined to bounce back from his underwhelming unanimous decision loss to Michael Page at UFC 299 in March. In that fight, 'Trailblazer' made his entrance to the rhythm of '02.02.99' by That Mexican OT.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC 302 fight card:

Jailton Almeida: 'Perna Bamba' by Parangole & Leo Santana

Randy Brown: 'Lime Light' by Masicka

Grant Dawson: 'Hellfire' by Jonathan Young

Niko Price: 'Glory to God' by KJ-52

Ailin Perez: 'Gasolina' by Daddy Yankee

Alex Morono: 'Enemies' by Eleine