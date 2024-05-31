UFC 302 weigh-in results: How much do Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier, Sean Strickland, and others officially weigh heading into upcoming PPV event?

UFC 302 is set to go down at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, this weekend, featuring a highly anticipated lineup of bouts. The event marks the MMA promotion's milestone 10th visit to the 'Gateway City', and its return since UFC 288 in May 2023.

The headline bout for the sixth pay-per-view event of 2024 will see UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defending his title against challenger Dustin Poirier.

Trending

The official weigh-ins for the upcoming event took place at the UFC host hotel in Newark on Friday, May 31. Poirier was the first to step on the scale, hitting the mark perfectly at 155 pounds. Shortly after, Makhachev followed suit, also weighing in at 155 pounds, the maximum limit for their lightweight title fight.

In the co-main event of UFC 302, Sean Strickland is slated to take on Paulo Costa in a crucial middleweight clash. Both fighters hit the scale at 185 pounds, precisely one pound under the non-title middleweight limit, thereby making their bout official.

The official weigh-in will be followed by the UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins for fans at the Prudential Center scheduled for 5 PM ET/2 PM PT on Friday, May 31 in the United States.

The public event is free for all attendees. Fans across the globe can catch the live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins on various platforms, including UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram, and TikTok.

Complete results for UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier weigh-in

Main Card

Islam Makhachev (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (155): lightweight title

Sean Strickland (185) vs. Paulo Costa (185): middleweight

Kevin Holland (185) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (185): middleweight

Jailton Almeida (241) vs. Alexandr Romanov (265): heavyweight

Randy Brown (170) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (170): welterweight

Preliminary Card

Cesar Almeida (185) vs. Roman Kopylov (185): middleweight

Grant Dawson (155) vs. Joe Solecki (155): lightweight

Phil Rowe (171) vs. Jake Matthews (170): welterweight

Niko Price (170) vs. Alex Morono (170): welterweight

Mickey Gall (170) vs. Bassil Hafez (170): welterweight

Ailin Perez (135) vs. Joselyne Edwards (136): women's bantamweight

Mitch Raposo (125) vs. Andre Lima* (130): flyweight

*Lima exceeded the flyweight limit by four pounds. He loses 30% of his earnings to his opponent, and the fight continues as a catchweight bout.