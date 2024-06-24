UFC 303 payouts: How much are Alex Pereira, Jiri Prochazka and others making? Estimated purses reported

UFC 303 on June 29 was projected to generate the highest revenue for the UFC this year. However, as bad luck would have it, its main event attraction, 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor, had to pull out due to injury just weeks before the event. McGregor is responsible for nearly all of the highest-grossing pay-per-views in the UFC.

In replacement of their biggest cash cow, the UFC brought back Alex Pereira and his iron fists to defend his UFC light-heavyweight world title in a rematch against Jiri Prochazka. Both fighters were present at UFC 300 just last April and will make a quick turnaround next weekend, which may positively affect their payouts.

In their first bout back at UFC 296 in November last year, Pereira got paid an estimated $1,132,000 against Prochazka's estimated $552,000. Considering the late-notice nature of the fight and the rather quick turnaround, expect their payouts to be higher or at the very least in the same neighborhood as these numbers for UFC 303.

UFC 303 co-main event and main card estimated payouts

A new co-main event has been set for UFC 303 as well. Brian Ortega will face Diego Lopes. Ortega has a reported base salary of $300,000, while Lopes' previous earnings, which were also at UFC 300, are listed at $86,000.

Anthony Smith, who is also coming in as a late-notice replacement for Jamahal Hill, will face Roman Dolidze after Carlos Ulberg also pulled out. Smith is expected to get paid his base salary of $200,000 while Dolidze is expected to get paid similar to his estimated payout which was upwards $200,000 as well.

Meanwhile, Irish rising star Ian Garry is expected to earn $50,0000 against his opponent, English superstar Michael 'Venom' Page, who is expected to take home somewhere from $150,000 to $200,000.

Here's the full UFC 303 fight card:

Main Card

Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka - UFC light-heavyweight championship

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes - featherweight

Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze - light-heavyweight

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson - women’s bantamweight

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page - welterweight

Prelims

Joe Pyfer vs. Mac-Andre Barriault - middleweight Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva - featherweight Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili - featherweight Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri - bantamweight Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson - women’s strawweight Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday - heavyweight Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez - flyweight Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira - bantamweight