UFC 309: Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig: Live round-by-round updates

A middleweight matchup between Bo Nickal and Paul Craig will serve as one of the undercard bouts for UFC 309 later tonight (Nov. 16) at the Madison Square Garden, New York.

Nickal (6-0) is one of the most accomplished wrestlers to have ever graced MMA. The 28-year-old is a former the time NCAA title holder and a US Open, and under-23 world champion.

Since switching his sights to MMA in 2022, Nickal has racked up a stellar resume with a 100 percent finish rate. He is Dana White Contender's Series 2022 alumn and boasts a UFC record of 3-0.

Craig (17-8-1) though, is a big step up in competition. The Scotsman holds wins against the likes of former light-heavyweight champions Jamahal Hill and Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua and the current No.1-ranked 205-pound contender Magomed Ankalaev.

However, 'Bearjew's' recent run in the UFC has left a lot to be desired with him going 1-4 in his last five.

The promotion's website has Nickal as a -1350 favorite for the match-up, with Craig as a +800 underdog.

The main card of the event will kick off at 10 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Check out the pair's final face-off for UFC 309 below:

