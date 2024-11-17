UFC 309: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler: Full video highlights

Charles Oliveira showcased his all-round MMA brilliance in a five-round war against Michael Chandler at UFC 309, securing a unanimous decision victory in their highly anticipated lightweight clash. The fight marked a pivotal moment for both fighters as they sought to re-establish themselves among the 155-pound elite.

The first round saw Oliveira dominate with precise striking and superior grappling, keeping Chandler pinned in unconventional positions. By the second, Oliveira ramped up the pressure, landing significant strikes and controlling the ground game.

Chandler attempted to draw Oliveira into a brawl, but the Brazilian's calculated approach ensured he stayed in command.

Rounds three and four were much the same, with Oliveira overwhelming Chandler through relentless pressure and world-class jiu-jitsu. Despite being battered and frequently on the defensive, Chandler’s grit shone as he resisted submission attempts and fought to survive.

In the final round, Chandler momentarily turned the tide with powerful strikes and a spirited slam, but Oliveira’s composure and skill allowed him to secure a takedown and control the closing moments.

After five rounds, all three judges scored the bout decisively in Oliveira’s favor. Post-fight, Oliveira, visibly emotional, dedicated the win to his children and praised Chandler as one of his toughest opponents.

Oliveira also expressed readiness for his next challenge, possibly reclaiming the lightweight title. Chandler, despite the loss, remained defiant, calling out Max Holloway for the "BMF" belt and reigniting his pursuit of a fight with Conor McGregor.

Check out some of the fight highlights below:

