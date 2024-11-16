Chris Weidman reacts to 11th-hour pullout of UFC 309 opponent Eryk Anders: "I'm super bummed"

A UFC 309 fight canceled is just about the last bit of news fans were hoping to come across. Unfortunately, the Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders fight was canceled, with the latter withdrawing from the bout at the start of the event due to undisclosed medical issues.

It is an unfortunate development that has stained an event that fans have already been upset with over the headliner, Jon Jones' refusal to fight Tom Aspinall, who he has consistently dismissed in favor of taking on the inactive, 42-year-old Stipe Miocic.

"Not so great news and we just shared this with Joe Rogan a moment ago, but due to a medical issue involving Eryk Anders, his middleweight prelim with Chris Weidman is now off."

Check out the UFC 309 commentary team revealing Eryk Anders withdrawal:

No one, however, was more devastated than Weidman, a former middleweight champion who was looking to turn his luck around following his controversial bout against Bruno Silva. Unfortunately, he could do little more than share his disappointment on social media.

A clip of Weidman's reaction to the cancelation of his bout has been making the rounds on X/Twitter, with the All-American saying the following:

"Hey, what's going on guys? Unfortunately, I just got a phone call from Hunter Campbell that my fight with Eryk Anders is off. Eryk Anders apparently got sick and is not going to be able to fight tonight. So, I'm super bummed out. I felt so good for this fight, I was so ready. My head is spinning right now that this is happening. I was about to walk to the arena."

Check out Chris Weidman's reaction to his bout cancelation with Eryk Anders:

For now, Weidman will look to rebook his fight with Anders for another event, possibly UFC 310 if he is eager to fight as soon as possible.

