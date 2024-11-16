UFC 309: Mauricio Ruffy vs. James Llontop: Live round-by-round updates

The UFC 309 main card kicks off with a high-stakes showdown as Mauricio Ruffy faces James Llontop in a clash of Dana White’s Contender Series graduates.

Brazil’s Mauricio Ruffy enters his second UFC bout riding the momentum of an electric debut at UFC 301, where he dismantled seasoned lightweight Jamie Mullarkey with a first-round finish. The 28-year-old boasts a 10-1 record and a 100% finish rate in his professional career. After months of struggling to secure an opponent, Ruffy now looks to solidify his position as a fast-rising prospect in the welterweight division.

Llontop on the other hand aims to turn his UFC fortunes around after a challenging start. The Peruvian fighter earned his roster spot by extending his win streak to 12 with a decisive victory over Malik Lewis on DWCS. However, a submission loss to Chris Padilla in April and a decision setback against Viacheslav Borshchev in August have left him in must-win territory.

UFC 309 gets underway with the preliminary card at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT, while the main card is slated to begin at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the event:

Round 1

Ruffy opens the fight in the wide stance, darting in and out with his attacks. Llontop lands a few punches behind Ruffy's attempt to score with the jab. Both fighters are exercising caution and waiting for the opportune moment to land a decisive blow. Llontop is doing a good job of countering Ruffy as he lands a good straight punch on his opponent. Ruffy lands a solid left hook that pushes Llontop against the cage. The Brazilian hurts his opponent with a stinging right overhand and follows it up with a tornado kick. A couple of good shots from Ruffy to close out the opening round.

Our Score: 10-9 Ruffy

Round 2

Llontop starts the second round with body shots and leg kicks, pressing Ruffy against the cage to control the pace. However, Ruffy counters a reckless move from his rival with a strong right hand. Ruffy follows up with body strikes and dominates at range, staying just outside Llontop’s leg kicks. Llontop lands one but struggles to connect further.

A spinning backfist from Ruffy is blocked, while Llontop stays active with jabs and inside leg kicks. Ruffy drops Llontop with a left hook, but Llontop recovers quickly, grappling against the fence. Ruffy delivers a clean right hand, but Llontop absorbs the blow without flinching, and the UFC commentary team is lauding his gritty performance.

Our Score: 10-9 Ruffy

Round 3

Round 3 begins with Ruffy working his jab while Llontop launches a few body kicks. Llontop presses Ruffy to the fence, but Ruffy reverses and resets the fight. Llontop lands two body shots, while Ruffy counters with a fast left. Llontop keeps moving forward, landing a left hook and pushing Ruffy back to the fence.

Ruffy fires back with a right hook, but Llontop is relentless despite not landing much. He scores with a solid jab, but Ruffy cracks him with a left hook. Llontop attempts a slow single-leg takedown, but it’s easily blocked. Llontop lands a knee to the body and misses with an elbow. They clinch against the fence and Llontop lands a leg kick and teep to the body.

Our Score: 10-9 Llontop

Official Result

Mauricio Ruffy defeats James Llontop via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

