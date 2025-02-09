UFC 312 bonus and aftermath: Dricus du Plessis snubbed as four fighters get $50k, Sean Strickland breaks legend Michael Bisping's record, and more

UFC 312 hit all the right notes, delivering breathtaking displays of technical prowess and eye-opening breakout performances. The pay-per-view in Sydney is sure to cause major shake-ups in the promotion.

The event has also turned out quite lucrative, with it racking in a live gate of $7.7 million with 18,253 fans in attendance. Furthermore, four fighters have been granted an extra $50k each in performance bonuses.

The Fight of the Night was awarded to the action-packed lightweight contest between Zhu Rong and Kody Steele, where the Chinese fighter clinched a unanimous decision win.

Debutants Quillan Salkilld and Tallison Teixeira bagged the Performance of the Night bonus. Salkilld announced his UFC entry in spectacular fashion, with a 19-second knockout over India's Anshul Jubli on the event's early prelims.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Teixeira also claimed his first blood in the promotion with a first-round TKO over veteran Justin Tafa on the main card of UFC 312.

Expand Tweet

Elsewhere on the prelims card, promotional debutant and older brother of featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, Aleksandre secured a unanimous decision win over Colby Thicknesse.

In the co-main event of UFC 312 women's strawweight champion, Zhang Weili became the first fighter to take down former world wrestling championship bronze medalist, Tatiana Suarez in her MMA career.

Weili dominated all but the first round, completely outclassing the American on both the feet and the ground en route to a unanimous decision win.

'Magnum' has now successfully defended the 115-pound title four times from her two title reigns. Only former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has more, with five defenses to her name.

The main event saw middleweight kingpin Dricus du Plessis make his second successful title defense with a dominant unanimous decision win over former champion Sean Strickland.

Despite the loss, 'Tarzan' created history in Sydney, surpassing Hall of Famer Michael Bisping's record for the most significant strikes at middleweight. Meanwhile, with the win at UFC 312, 'Stillknocks' now ranks third when it comes to the longest active win streak and longest middleweight win streak in UFC history.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Alex Pereira had flown to Sydney to show his support for Strickland, and sure enough du Plessis made a sly callout to 'Poatan' during his post-fight interview.

Check out the call out below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.