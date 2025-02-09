UFC 312: Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria: Full video highlights

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Feb 09, 2025 01:42 GMT
Colby Thicknesse (left) and Aleksandre Topuria (right) competed at UFC 312 [Image courtesy: Getty]
UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria's brother Aleksandre Topuria made his promotional debut at UFC 312. He took on Colby Thicknesse in a bantamweight clash which was held on February 9 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

'El Conquistador' had a 5-1 record prior to the event and walked into the fight with a three-fight win streak. Thicknesse, on the other hand, was undefeated before the event with a 7-0 record.

Topuria started the fight on a good note and landed several strikes in the opening round.

In the closing seconds of the first round, 'El Conquistador' impressively slammed Thicknesse to the ground.

As the fight progressed, Topuria continued to get the better of his opponent.

In-between rounds, former champion Alexander Volkanovski, who was a part of Thicknesse's corner, advised him to focus on the leg kicks.

The fight eventually went the 15-minute distance and ended with a unanimous decision victory for the 29-year-old. All three judges scored the bout 30-27 in his favor.

