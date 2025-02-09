UFC 312: Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria: Full video highlights

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria's brother Aleksandre Topuria made his promotional debut at UFC 312. He took on Colby Thicknesse in a bantamweight clash which was held on February 9 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

'El Conquistador' had a 5-1 record prior to the event and walked into the fight with a three-fight win streak. Thicknesse, on the other hand, was undefeated before the event with a 7-0 record.

Topuria started the fight on a good note and landed several strikes in the opening round.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In the closing seconds of the first round, 'El Conquistador' impressively slammed Thicknesse to the ground.

Expand Tweet

As the fight progressed, Topuria continued to get the better of his opponent.

Expand Tweet

In-between rounds, former champion Alexander Volkanovski, who was a part of Thicknesse's corner, advised him to focus on the leg kicks.

Expand Tweet

The fight eventually went the 15-minute distance and ended with a unanimous decision victory for the 29-year-old. All three judges scored the bout 30-27 in his favor.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.