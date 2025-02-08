UFC 312: Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria: Live round-by-round updates

Aleksandre Topuria will make his highly anticipated UFC debut against Colby Thicknesse in an exciting bantamweight showdown at UFC 312 in Sydney.

The older brother of featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, Aleksandre has been a key part of his sibling’s rise and now looks to carve out his own legacy. He enters the octagon with a 5-1 record, riding a three-fight first-round finish streak. A well-rounded finisher with a dangerous grappling game, 'El Conquistador' is confident he’ll make a statement in his debut.

Thicknesse, a highly touted Australian prospect, steps in on short notice to replace Cody Haddon. Backed by former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, he boasts an undefeated 7-0 record and is coming off a first-round TKO victory that earned him the HEX Fight Series bantamweight title. Though he lacks UFC experience, his elite training pedigree and exciting fighting style make him a legitimate threat.

Trending

UFC 312 kicks off with early prelims streaming on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT, followed by a four-fight preliminary card airing on ESPN2 and Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT and is available via pay-per-view on ESPN+.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Aleksandre Topuria vs. Colby Thicknesse clash:

Round 1

