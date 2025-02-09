UFC 312: Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2: Full video highlights

Dricus du Plessis retained his UFC middleweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Sean Strickland in their rematch at UFC 312 in Australia. The fight, which came one year and 20 days after their initial meeting at UFC 297, showcased du Plessis' relentless pressure and effective striking.

The champion entered the bout riding a ten-fight win streak and successfully defended his title for the second time. Strickland, who had previously held the belt, sought redemption after losing to du Plessis in their closely contested first encounter.

Despite his efforts, Strickland struggled to handle du Plessis’ unpredictable striking and pressure throughout the fight.

From the opening round, Strickland set the tone with his jab, while du Plessis used front kicks and spinning attacks to create openings.

The action picked up in the second round, where both fighters sustained cuts, but du Plessis' high kicks and forward movement began to shift the momentum in his favor.

As the fight progressed, du Plessis' volume and unorthodox striking overwhelmed Strickland. The champion consistently landed lunging rights, body kicks, and spinning elbows, leaving Strickland bloodied and struggling to respond.

Strickland's jab remained a weapon, but it wasn’t enough to deter du Plessis' relentless attack.

By the fourth round, du Plessis' pressure became overwhelming, and Strickland appeared to be in survival mode. The final round saw Strickland attempting a comeback, but du Plessis continued to land clean shots, including a late high kick that further damaged Strickland’s already battered nose.

After five rounds, the judges scored the fight 50-45, 50-45, and 49-46 in favor of du Plessis. The South African champion acknowledged his dominance but expressed regret for not securing a finish. He also showed respect for Strickland, who endured significant damage but refused to back down.

