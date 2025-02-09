  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Justin Tafa
  • UFC 312: Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira: Full video highlights

UFC 312: Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira: Full video highlights

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Feb 09, 2025 05:06 GMT
Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]:
Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]:

Heavyweight finishers Justin Tafa and Tallison Teixeira collided in a thrilling showdown at UFC 312, with Teixeira making an explosive statement in his promotional debut. The towering Brazilian needed just 35 seconds to finish Tafa via TKO, maintaining his perfect record and securing a dominant first-round victory.

Tafa, seeking redemption after a loss to Karl Williams last year, entered the fight as a slight underdog at +130. The heavy-handed 'Bad Man' aimed to continue his knockout streak in Sydney but was quickly overwhelmed by Teixeira’s striking power.

Check out some of the fight highlights below:

also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Teixeira wasted no time from the opening bell, landing a powerful body kick before pushing Tafa against the cage. A well-placed elbow rocked Tafa, followed by a brutal knee that left him dazed. A final punch sealed the deal, prompting the referee to step in at 0:35 of Round 1.

Despite protesting the stoppage, Tafa appeared badly hurt, validating the referee’s decision. Meanwhile, Teixeira, a 2024 DWCS graduate, remained composed in victory.

Post-fight, he acknowledged his hard work and preparation, stating:

“It was my day.”

He also revealed he had anticipated Tafa lowering his head, creating the perfect opening for the decisive strike.

With this win, Teixeira improved to 8-0, continuing his 100% finishing streak and cementing himself as a rising force in the heavyweight division.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी