UFC 312: Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira: Full video highlights

Heavyweight finishers Justin Tafa and Tallison Teixeira collided in a thrilling showdown at UFC 312, with Teixeira making an explosive statement in his promotional debut. The towering Brazilian needed just 35 seconds to finish Tafa via TKO, maintaining his perfect record and securing a dominant first-round victory.

Tafa, seeking redemption after a loss to Karl Williams last year, entered the fight as a slight underdog at +130. The heavy-handed 'Bad Man' aimed to continue his knockout streak in Sydney but was quickly overwhelmed by Teixeira’s striking power.

Check out some of the fight highlights below:

Teixeira wasted no time from the opening bell, landing a powerful body kick before pushing Tafa against the cage. A well-placed elbow rocked Tafa, followed by a brutal knee that left him dazed. A final punch sealed the deal, prompting the referee to step in at 0:35 of Round 1.

Despite protesting the stoppage, Tafa appeared badly hurt, validating the referee’s decision. Meanwhile, Teixeira, a 2024 DWCS graduate, remained composed in victory.

Post-fight, he acknowledged his hard work and preparation, stating:

“It was my day.”

He also revealed he had anticipated Tafa lowering his head, creating the perfect opening for the decisive strike.

With this win, Teixeira improved to 8-0, continuing his 100% finishing streak and cementing himself as a rising force in the heavyweight division.

