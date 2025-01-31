UFC 312 walkout songs: Tracks Dricus du Plessis, Sean Strickland, Zhang Weili, Tatiana Suarez, and others have used before

UFC 312 is set to light up the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, Feb. 8, with an exciting lineup of matchups. This second pay-per-view event of the year also marks the promotion's seventh visit to the 'Emerald City' and its first since UFC 293 in September 2023.

The fight card will feature two championship bouts at the top of the lineup. Headlining the event, reigning UFC middleweight titleholder Dricus du Plessis will face Sean Strickland in a highly anticipated rematch. In the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili will defend her title against Tatiana Suarez.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

UFC 312: Which songs have Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland walked out to?

Walkouts are the pulse of any high-stakes fight card, infusing the arena with energy and transforming it into a roaring spectacle. These thrilling entrances ignite the fighters' resolve and send waves of adrenaline surging through the crowd.

While the official walkout songs for UFC 312 remain under wraps, we can revisit the iconic tracks these fighters have chosen in past battles.

Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland first crossed paths at UFC 297 in January 2024, where the South African battled through a grueling war to edge out 'Tarzan' via split decision and seize the middleweight throne.

Boasting a flawless 8-0 record in the UFC, with four wins by knockout, du Plessis is riding high after his first title defense, where he submitted Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in August 2024. Now, he aims to extend his reign and further solidify his dominance in the division.

For his Octagon walkout, 'Stillknocks' has carved out a signature entrance, making his way to the thunderous heavy metal riffs of 'Live It Up' by Australian rock band Airbourne. This adrenaline-fueled anthem has been his go-to soundtrack since his UFC debut.

Meanwhile, Strickland, who holds a 16-6 UFC record, is riding the momentum of a hard-fought split decision victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 302 in June. The outspoken fighter will now aim to kickstart his second reign with a win next weekend at UFC 312.

'Tarzan' embodies his all-American persona with an entrance that perfectly matches his fiery spirit. He strides to the cage to the tunes of 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' (Metal Version) by Megaraptor—a song he's embraced as his signature for quite some time.

UFC 312: Which songs have Zhang Weili, Tatiana Suarez, and others used before?

Zhang Weili, who boasts a 9-2 record inside the octagon, is set to make her third title defense of her second reign as strawweight champion at UFC 312. 'Magnum' last stepped into the cage at UFC 300 in April 2024, where she dominated fellow compatriot Xiaonan Yan, securing a commanding unanimous decision victory to retain her belt.

Weili stays true to tradition, making her walk to the octagon to the familiar echoes of 'Swordsman & Sea of Laughter' by Huangshan. This iconic anthem has been the soundtrack to her journey since her UFC debut in 2018.

The other half of the UFC 312 co-main event, Tatiana Suarez, enters her first title fight with an unblemished 7-0 UFC record, holding four dominant submission victories.

Plagued by a career riddled with canceled bouts, mostly due to injuries, the 34-year-old American is set to make her long-awaited return to the octagon. She last competed in August 2023, where she secured a first-round submission victory over Jessica Andrade.

For most of her UFC career, Suarez has made her walk to the cage backed by the infectious energy of 'Heads Will Roll' by American indie rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Another highly anticipated matchup on the UFC 312 card, particularly for Indian MMA fans, is a lightweight showdown between Anshul Jubli and Australian debutant Quillan Salkilld.

'King of Lions' is set to make his return to the cage after enduring his first professional setback against Mike Breeden at UFC 294 in October 2023. The 30-year-old Indian warrior first stepped onto the UFC stage to the rhythmic intensity of 'Ronin' by Jade.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC 312 fight card:

Justin Tafa: 'Tama Samoa' by Rsa Band Samoa

Jimmy Crute: 'Wrong One' by Seth Sentry

Rodolfo Bellato: 'Aonde Nos Chegou' by MC Menor e MC Dede

Jake Matthews: 'Too Late' by Nito NB

Bruna Brasil: 'Sweet Child O’ Mine' by Guns N Roses

Kevin Jousset: 'The Sound of Silence' by Simon & Garfunkel

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.