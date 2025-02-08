UFC 312: Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil: Live round-by-round updates

Wang Cong and Bruna Brasil square off in a compelling flyweight contest at UFC 312 in the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia.

Wang burst onto the scene with a dominant Road to UFC win, followed by a brutal first-round knockout of Victoria Leonardo. However, she suffered a submission loss to Gabriella Fernandes last November, which derailed her momentum. Now, the Chinese prospect looks to rebound and prove she belongs among the division’s rising contenders.

Brasil, on the other hand, had a rocky start to 2024 but regained her footing in July with a hard-fought decision win over Molly McCann at UFC 304. The Brazilian striker brings sharp kickboxing and a high pace, making her a tough stylistic test for Wang.

Trending

UFC 312 has a main card that begins at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT available to stream on pay-per-view via ESPN+. The four-fight preliminary card airs on ESPN2 and streams on Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. Four early prelims stream on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil clash:

Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.