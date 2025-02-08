UFC 312: Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez: Live round-by-round updates

A women's strawweight title fight between Zhang Weili and Tatiana Suarez will serve as the co-main event at UFC 312, later this evening (Feb.8) at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Weili (25-3) is one of the most dominant strawweight champions in promotional history. Apart from her back-to-back losses against former champion Rose Namajunas, 'Magnum' has been unstoppable in the UFC.

The 35-year-old from China boasts a well-rounded game. With wins over the likes of Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Carla Esparza, and Jessica Andrade among others, it seems like Weili is well on her way to the UFC Hall of Fame.

Suarez (10-0) is perhaps the most highly touted contender in the history of the division. Many believe the former world championship bronze medalist is the most decorated female wrestler to have ever graced MMA.

While injuries and health issues have been a constant hurdle for her career, Suarez holds wins over the likes of Andrade, Alexa Grasso, and Esparza among others.

The American will enter the title fight as a -125 favorite with Weili as a +105 underdog. The main card of the event will kick off at 10 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from UFC 312.

Check out the final face-off between the two below:

UFC 312: Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez

Round 1

