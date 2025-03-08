UFC 313: Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo: Live round-by-round updates

Amanda Lemos and Iasmin Lucindo will face off in an all-Brazilian strawweight clash this Saturday in a featured bout on the main card of UFC 313.

A case can be made that Lemos finds herself at a pivotal stage in her career at 37, with a final push for her championship aspirations. Less than two years removed from a title challenge, she remains in the top-5 bubble despite two losses in the last three contests. She seems determined to reinforce her status as a formidable contender.

After splitting her two fights last year, she looks to reassert herself as a dangerous presence in the division and prevent rising challengers from gaining momentum at her expense.

Lucindo, on the other hand, represents the surging prospects in the division. She secured a spot in the Top 10 with a hard-fought split decision win over Marina Rodriguez last year.

Since dropping her promotional debut, she has strung together four consecutive victories. With an aggressive fighting style and solid ground game, she aims to take another significant step toward championship contention.

UFC 313 takes place on Saturday, March 8, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the main card streaming live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The featured prelims air on ESPN+ and ESPNews at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and the early prelims are available on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Round 1

