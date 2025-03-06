UFC 313 full commentary and broadcast team revealed: Joe Rogan returns to cage-side, latest TUF rivals Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen, and more

The constituents of the UFC 313 broadcasters and commentators have been revealed. Among the media personalities working this weekend's premier MMA event is Megan Olivi, who will fulfill her usual role as a pre-fight and post-fight backstage interviewer.

Moreover, she will also be providing real-time coverage on the card, especially regarding any last-minute changes like withdrawals, which, while rare, have happened on the event day prior. Meanwhile, the weigh-in show ahead of the fights will be hosted tomorrow, Friday, by Dan Hellie.

Joining him are former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier, ex-UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, and the second-ever woman to join the promotion's broadcast booth, Laura Sanko. Speaking of which, the broadcast booth will also include Cormier.

The UFC Hall of Farmer will be joined by longtime commentator Joe Rogan and modern-day mainstay Jon Anik. Another recognizable voice in Din Thomas will provide real-time analysis of the fights, while the UFC 313 post-fight analysis will be conducted by 'DC's' 'TUF 33' rival coach Chael Sonnen.

He will be joined by retired bantamweight great Dominick Cruz and all-time great boxing coach Teddy Atlas. Last but not least, Bruce Buffer will be the octagon announcer, as he often is for pay-per-view events. The card is one of the most highly anticipated of early 2025, and for good reason.

In particular, the final two matchups of the event have drawn tremendous fan interest. Former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje takes on Rafael Fiziev in a rematch, with the latter stepping in on very short-notice for an injured Dan Hooker.

Then, of course, there is the main event.

The UFC 313 main event promises to be Alex Pereira's toughest fight

UFC 313 will be headlined by Alex Pereira, who will attempt to defend his light heavyweight title for the fourth consecutive time against Magomed Ankalaev. While 'Poatan' has beaten everyone at light heavyweight, often in astonishing fashion, Ankalaev is expected to be his toughest challenge yet.

The Russian presents the much-feared threat of Dagestani wrestling, with Pereira widely regarded as a poor grappler, both offensively and defensively. Moreover, he has only faced strikers throughout his UFC career and was outwrestled by the likes of Israel Adesanya, Jan Błachowicz, and Jiří Procházka.

All three are strikers by trade, yet managed to outgrapple Pereira. Thus, many believe that Ankalaev is primed to do the same, except he is also expected to win.

