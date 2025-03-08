UFC 313: Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes: Live round-by-round updates

A lightweight clash between Jalin Turner and Ignacio Bahamondes will serve as a main card bout for UFC 313 later tonight (March 8) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

While Turner (14-8) is one of the more exciting contenders outside of the divisional rankings, his recent run in the UFC has left a lot to be desired. 'The Tarantula' is 2-3 in his last five fights, most recently suffering a second-round TKO loss to Renato Moicano.

However, Turner holds wins against the likes of King Green and Brad Riddell, among others.

Bahamondes (16-5), meanwhile, is on a two-fight win streak, most recently clinching a TKO win over Manuel Torres. A win this weekend could help the Chile native secure a ranked opponent for his next rodeo.

'La Jaula' is a -125 favorite for the match up with Turner as a (+105 underdog). The main card of the event will kick off at 10 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Check out the full fighter face-offs for the event below:

UFC 313: Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Round 1

