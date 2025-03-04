UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The UFC 313 event will be headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev. In addition to the long-awaited showdown, which will have Pereira's UFC light heavyweight championship on the line, the card also features several other exciting matchups.

Brazil's Pereira has been on a roll since moving up to the light heavyweight division. The former two-division Glory Kickboxing champion and former UFC middleweight champion captured the UFC's 205-pound title back in November 2023 and has held it since.

'Poatan' last competed in October 2024, defeating fellow striking savant Khalil Rountree Jr. via TKO in a back-and-forth fight to notch his third successful title defense.

Pereira's opponent, Dagestan's Ankalaev, has lost just once in his professional MMA career. Ankalaev is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Aleksandar Rakic, whom he bested in October 2024.

As for the UFC 313 co-headlining match, it'll be a short-notice rematch between ex-interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev. Their first encounter saw Gaethje outpoint Fiziev in 2023.

Moreover, the card also boasts the return of fighters like Jalin Turner, King Green, Curtis Blaydes, Amanda Lemos, and more. The UFC also recently added a fight between Chris Gutierrez and John Castaneda to the card.

What time is Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev?

For fans in the United States of America, the UFC 313 event will start with its early prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 8. The prelims are expected to commence at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The main card is set to start at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the early prelims start at 11:30 a.m. GMT on Saturday, March 8. The prelims start at 1 a.m. The main card starts at 3 a.m.

The early prelims, prelims, and main card timings are as follows:

Country Early prelims Prelims Main card U.S.A. 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT (March 8) 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (March 8) 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT (March 8) U.K. 11:30 am BST (March 8) 1 am BST (March 9) 3 am BST (March 9) U.A.E. 3:30 am GST (March 9) 5 am GST (March 9) 7 am GST (March 9) India 5 am IST (March 9) 6:30 am IST (March 9) 8:30 am IST (March 9) Brazil 8:30 pm BRT (March 8) 10 pm BRT (March 8) 12 am BRT (March 9) Australia 9:30 am AEST (March 9) 11 am AEST (March 9) 1 pm AEST (March 9)

How to watch Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev?

Fans in the U.S. can watch the early prelims live on ESPN+. The prelims can be viewed live on ESPNews and streamed live on Disney+. The main card can be viewed live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV).

Viewers in the U.K. can watch the fights live on TNT Sports. Fans in India can watch the fights live on the Sony Sports Network and the Sony Liv platform.

UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev venue

The event, headlined by the Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev grudge match, is scheduled to transpire at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.

UFC 313 full fight card

The fight cards are subject to change. Per the latest listings by the UFC, the UFC 313 fight card is as follows:

Main card

Alex Pereira (C) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (UFC light heavyweight title)

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev (lightweight)

Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (lightweight)

Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo (women's strawweight)

King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy (lightweight)

Preliminary card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev (heavyweight)

Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya (flyweight)

Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan (middleweight)

Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal (welterweight)

Early preliminary card

Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall (featherweight)

Djorden Santos vs. Ozzy Diaz (middleweight)

Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castaneda (featherweight)

