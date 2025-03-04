UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

By Johny Payne
Modified Mar 04, 2025 14:42 GMT
Alex Pereira (left) and Magomed Ankalaev (right) will headline UFC 313 [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Alex Pereira (left) and Magomed Ankalaev (right) will headline UFC 313 [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

The UFC 313 event will be headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev. In addition to the long-awaited showdown, which will have Pereira's UFC light heavyweight championship on the line, the card also features several other exciting matchups.

Ad

Brazil's Pereira has been on a roll since moving up to the light heavyweight division. The former two-division Glory Kickboxing champion and former UFC middleweight champion captured the UFC's 205-pound title back in November 2023 and has held it since.

'Poatan' last competed in October 2024, defeating fellow striking savant Khalil Rountree Jr. via TKO in a back-and-forth fight to notch his third successful title defense.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Pereira's opponent, Dagestan's Ankalaev, has lost just once in his professional MMA career. Ankalaev is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Aleksandar Rakic, whom he bested in October 2024.

As for the UFC 313 co-headlining match, it'll be a short-notice rematch between ex-interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev. Their first encounter saw Gaethje outpoint Fiziev in 2023.

Moreover, the card also boasts the return of fighters like Jalin Turner, King Green, Curtis Blaydes, Amanda Lemos, and more. The UFC also recently added a fight between Chris Gutierrez and John Castaneda to the card.

Ad
Ad

What time is Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev?

For fans in the United States of America, the UFC 313 event will start with its early prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, March 8. The prelims are expected to commence at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The main card is set to start at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the early prelims start at 11:30 a.m. GMT on Saturday, March 8. The prelims start at 1 a.m. The main card starts at 3 a.m.

Ad

The early prelims, prelims, and main card timings are as follows:

CountryEarly prelimsPrelimsMain card
U.S.A.6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT (March 8)8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (March 8)10 pm ET / 7 pm PT (March 8)
U.K.11:30 am BST (March 8)1 am BST (March 9)3 am BST (March 9)
U.A.E.3:30 am GST (March 9)5 am GST (March 9)7 am GST (March 9)
India5 am IST (March 9)6:30 am IST (March 9)8:30 am IST (March 9)
Brazil8:30 pm BRT (March 8)10 pm BRT (March 8)12 am BRT (March 9)
Australia9:30 am AEST (March 9)11 am AEST (March 9)1 pm AEST (March 9)
Ad

How to watch Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev?

Fans in the U.S. can watch the early prelims live on ESPN+. The prelims can be viewed live on ESPNews and streamed live on Disney+. The main card can be viewed live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV).

Viewers in the U.K. can watch the fights live on TNT Sports. Fans in India can watch the fights live on the Sony Sports Network and the Sony Liv platform.

Ad

UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev venue

The event, headlined by the Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev grudge match, is scheduled to transpire at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.

UFC 313 full fight card

The fight cards are subject to change. Per the latest listings by the UFC, the UFC 313 fight card is as follows:

Main card

Ad
  • Alex Pereira (C) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (UFC light heavyweight title)
  • Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev (lightweight)
  • Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (lightweight)
  • Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo (women's strawweight)
  • King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy (lightweight)

Preliminary card

  • Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev (heavyweight)
  • Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya (flyweight)
  • Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan (middleweight)
  • Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal (welterweight)

Early preliminary card

  • Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall (featherweight)
  • Djorden Santos vs. Ozzy Diaz (middleweight)
  • Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castaneda (featherweight)
youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी