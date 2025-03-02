Robert Whittaker believes Magomed Ankalaev needs to take down Alex Pereira within "the first three minutes."

Next week, Ankalaev will attempt to become the new UFC light heavyweight champion when he faces Pereira in the UFC 313 main event.

Heading into the March 8 event, Ankalaev has previously claimed he will make a statement by primarily striking with his legendary kickboxing opponent.

During a recent episode of the MMArcade Podcast, the former middleweight champion had this to say about Pereira vs. Ankalaev:

"I'm gonna go Pereira. Like I said, if Ankalaev doesn't like drop level with him within like the first three minutes, I don't think he makes it out of the first round. I don't want to be striking with that guy, period. He hits like a truck. He's very comfortable and confident like standing. So, yeah, you have to get him on his back in that first round."

Watch Whittaker's comments about Pereira vs. Ankalaev starting at 9:15 using this link.

Alex Pereira enters UFC 313 following a fourth-round knockout win against Khalil Rountree Jr. in October 2024. The Brazilian superstar holds an undefeated promotional record of 5-0 in the light heavyweight division.

Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev is riding an unbeaten streak of 13 fights, including 11 wins and two draws. The Russian's latest fight was a unanimous decision victory against Aleksandar Rakic in October 2024.

Robert Whittaker eyes fight against Sean Strickland

In October 2024, the same night as Magomed Ankalaev's last win, Robert Whittaker suffered a first-round submission loss against Khamzat Chimaev.

During an episode of 'On Paper with Anthony Smith,' Whittaker revealed he wants to fight former middleweight champion Sean Strickland in his next octagon appearance:

"I'm excited about that fight [against Sean Strickland]. I look at his style and I find it curious. I find it exciting to try to work out. He's a tough dude but I'm really I'm really proud of my skill set and confident in my skill set.''

Notably, Sean Strickland is coming off a unanimous decision defeat on Feb. 8 against Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight title. Strickland remains the No.2-ranked middleweight, with Robert Whittaker closely behind at five.

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments about Sean Strickland below (1:06:00):

