Robert Whittaker drops major update on next UFC bout, eyes former champion as next opponent: "I’m excited by that fight"

Robert Whittaker has opened up on his octagon return and has a former UFC champion in his sights. Whittaker claims he is eager to see how their fight would unfold because of the fellow middleweight's distinct fighting style.

Whittaker spoke to Anthony Smith in a recent episode of On Paper Podcast, and discussed his next bout. 'The Reaper' is looking to return to winning ways after coming up short against Khamzat Chimaev last year. When Smith recommended a few potential opponents, including Sean Strickland, the Australian agreed and expressed his thoughts on squaring off with 'Tarzan', saying:

''I think Strickland makes a good argument to have. Because, I feel like we've both been in that top sort of pond for a while circling each other. I feel like for whatever reason we haven't been matched up but we've both been in proximity for a while and it's most likely the fight to make. I'm excited about that fight. I look at his style and I find it curious. I find it exciting to try to work out. He's a tough dude but I'm really I'm really proud of my skill set and confident in my skill set.''

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below (1:05:55):

Whittaker suffered a quick defeat to Chimaev, getting submitted in the very first round via a neck-crank. Meanwhile, Strickland is coming off a one-sided decision loss to reigning champion Dricus du Plessis earlier this year, following which he drew much criticism for his lackluster performance.

When Sean Strickland mocked Robert Whittaker after his loss at UFC 308

Ahead of his title bout at UFC 312, Sean Strickland expressed his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev's dominant win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. Strickland criticized Whittaker's performance and asserted that Chimaev's victory wasn't as spectacular as it appeared.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, he said:

''He [Chimaev] went hard and he fought a f**king guy who came out really f**king flat and doesn’t give a f**k. Rob is known to either be a f**king superstar or a f**king can, and he was a f**king can [against Chimaev]. He was just met with too much pressure.''

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below:

