"That’s when I’ll surprise him" - Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev trade bold predictions ahead of UFC 313 title clash

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev exchanged predictions about how their upcoming world title fight will play out.

In October 2024, Pereira defended his UFC light heavyweight title for the third time with a fourth-round knockout win against Khalil Rountree Jr.

On March 8, 'Poatan' looks to extend his 205-pound reign of terror when he faces well-rounded title challenger Ankalaev in the UFC 313 main event.

Earlier today, the 'UFC 313 Countdown' video was released on the promotion's YouTube channel. The following quote from Pereira was featured:

"He won't be successful if I can impose my pace on the feet. If things don't go his way, he'll try to take me down and then I'll be able to show my game. That's when I'll surprise him."

The footage then transitioned to Ankalaev, saying:

"If I fight stand-up, he will have to stand and strike. If I want to wrestle, there will be wrestling. It's a 100% victory for us."

Pereira followed up with this quote:

"Ankalaev promised he's going to knock me out. I don't care about what he thinks. I always want to get the win, that's what I prepare for."

Check out Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev's comments below:

Magomed Ankalaev last fought in October 2024, solidifying his light heavyweight title shot with a unanimous decision win against Aleksandar Rakic.

Many fans and analysts questioned why Ankalaev didn't receive the last light heavyweight title shot instead of Khalil Rountree Jr.

Since then, the Russian powerhouse has used the situation as an added motivation to spark a rivalry with Pereira.

Magomed Ankalaev looks to overcome Ramadan circumstances to become UFC champion

Earlier this week, the holy month of Ramadan started for Muslims worldwide. Those celebrating the tradition don't consume food and water from dawn until sunset every day.

Magomed Ankalaev's training camp for UFC 313 will conclude during Ramadan, giving him another obstacle to overcome.

UFC champions Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad have built their fighting schedules around Ramadan to avoid potential conflicts.

