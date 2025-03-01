Will Alex Pereira get an immediate rematch if he loses at UFC 313? Magomed Ankalaev answers the burning question

Magomed Ankalaev is confident of dethroning Alex Pereira and claim the light heavyweight title. In a recent interview, The Russian revealed will he give an immediate rematch to ‘Poatan' if he secured a win in their upcoming bout.

Ankalaev is set to face Pereira for the light heavyweight crown in the headliner of UFC 313 on March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, Ankalaev made an appearance on The Mac Life Plus. He was asked if he would grant an immediate rematch to Pereira if he wins. The Russian stated that he has previously given rematches, and if it were up to him, he would grant one to the Brazilian. He said:

“When it comes to me, I have never said no to rematches. So, there are two already in my career where somebody said they deserved a rematch right away, and I gave them a chance. So, if it comes to me, I am the one who decides whether they get an opportunity for a rematch right away. Of course, I will say yes.”

Check out Magomed Ankalaev’s comments below (3:12):

‘Poatan’ defended his belt three times in 2024 with all victories coming via knockout, most recently against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307.

Meanwhile, Ankalaev last fought at UFC 308 against Aleksandar Rakic, securing a victory via unanimous decision.

Bo Nickal shares predictions on Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Bo Nickal took to his YouTube channel to share his prediction for the highly anticipated light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

Nickal stated that Ankalaev’s wrestling is not as good as people believe, highlighting his fight with Paul Craig in 2018. He also speculated that if the fight stays on the feet, Pereira will knock him out, saying:

"I don't think his wrestling is that good. He wrestled with Paul Craig, and Paul Craig was taking him down, and Paul Craig was reversing him. So, I mean, obviously, Craig ended up submitting him but I feel like (I'm) not impressed with his ground game, his grappling. He's going to have to strike with him at some point, and I think Pereira will knock him out. Like, he just, that's just the reality of the situation."

Check out Bo Nickal’s comments below (22:26):

