UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

The highly anticipated UFC 313 event takes place on March 8. All bouts besides the co-main event and main event are set for three, five-minute rounds. The early prelims consist of two fights, with Djorden Ribeiro dos Santos vs. Osman Diaz at middleweight, and Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall at featherweight.

Meanwhile, the second preliminary card features Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal at welterweight, Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan at middleweight, Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya at flyweight, and Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev at heavyweight.

Finally, there is the UFC 313 main card, the event's primary attraction. Its first fight sees Bobby 'King' Green return from a stunning first-round submission loss to Paddy Pimblett by taking on the streaking Maurício Ruffy at lightweight.

Next, heavy-handex ex-title challenger Amanda Lemos faces Iasmin Lucindo at women's strawweight. They're followed by another power-puncher, this time in the men's lightweight division, with Jalin Turner crossing swords with Ignacio Bahamondes.

Then, in the co-main event, former BMF and interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje faces Rafael Fiziev in a rematch, with Muay Thai buzzsaw stepping in on short-notice for Dan Hooker after the latter broke his hand in training. The pair compete over five, five-minute rounds in a Fight of the Night candidate.

Finally, in the main event, popular knockout artist Alex Pereira will look to defend his light heavyweight title for the fourth consecutive instance. However, this time, he will does so against Magomed Ankalaev, a Dagestani wrestler who has been labeled the biggest threat to his light heavyweight title reign to date.

The pair compete over five, five-minute rounds.

What time is the Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev card?

The early preliminary card is set for a 6:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 3:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) start time. Meanwhile, the second preliminary card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T.

Finally, there is the UFC 313 main card, which is the event's main attraction, starting at 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T. While there's no official time released for the UFC 313 main event, the walkouts are expected to take place between 11:30 PM-12:00 AM E.T. / 8:30-9:00 PM P.T.

All aforementioned times are for American viewers.

The times for non-American fans can be viewed in the table below:

Country Early Prelims Prelims Main Card U.S.A. 6:00 PM E.T. / 3:00 PM P.T. (March 8) 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. (March 8) 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T. (March 8) U.K. 11:00 PM G.M.T. (March 8) 1:00 AM G.M.T. (March 9) 3:00 AM G.M.T. (March 9) U.A.E. 3:00 AM G.S.T. (March 9) 5:00 AM G.S.T. (March 9) 7:00 AM G.S.T. (March 9) India 4:30 AM I.S.T. (March 9) 6:30 AM I.S.T. (March 9) 8:30 AM I.S.T. (March 9) Brazil 8:00 PM B.R.T. (March 8) 10:00 PM B.R.T. (March 8) 12:00 AM B.R.T. (March 9) Australia 10:00 AM G.M.T. +11 (March 9) 12:00 PM G.M.T. +11 (March 9) 2:00 PM G.M.T. +11 (March 9)

How to watch Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev?

The early prelims will be streamed on ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, and Disney+. Conversely, the second prelims will be streamed on ESPN+ and Disney+, and broadcast on ESPNews, while the main card will available via pay-per-view on ESPN+.

U.K. fans can find alternative streaming platforms in TNT Sports and Discovery+, while Indian viewers can tune in on SonyLIV.

The UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev venue

UFC 313 will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, United States

The full UFC 313 fight card

The updated UFC 313 fight card after all of the withdrawals and reshuffles is as follows:

Main Card

Light heavyweight: Alex Pereira (c) vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Women's strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Lightweight: Bobby 'King' Green vs. Maurício Ruffy

Preliminary Card

Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Flyweight: Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya

Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal

Early Preliminary Card

Featherweight: Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall

Middleweight: Djorden Ribeiro dos Santos vs. Osman Diaz

