“Not the ideal situation” - Alex Pereira breaks silence on growing concerns about his fight camp ahead of scheduled fight against Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira has responded to fans' and UFC analysts' worries regarding his off-camp distractions. At UFC 313, 'Poatan' will lock horns with top contender Magomed Ankalaev.

Earlier this month, 'Poatan' was in Australia, cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312. He was also spotted meeting and shaking hands with Drake. The UFC champion's apparent lack of training has seemed to worry Daniel Cormier, Chael Sonnen and Pereira's Brazilian supporters.

Since then, Pereira has claimed to be back in training, and was spotted at the gym. In a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, the UFC light heavyweight champion addressed concerns surrounding his perceived lack of training. He stated:

"You know a lot of people talking about the travelling and all the trips and maybe it’s not the ideal situation but I feel like I’m very experienced with that and I’ve done this a million times."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (4:50):

'Poatan' revealed that his worst travel experience was when he fought Israel Adesanya in kickboxing back in the day. He had to travel to China 30 days before the press conference and make a lot of back-and-forth trips to Brazil, which was tiring. However, this time, all of his travels have been planned in accordance with his title fight at UFC 313, which should mean that we can expect 'Poatan' to be in prime condition come fight night.

Alex Pereira responds to what’s next for him after UFC 313

In the same interview, Alex Pereira was asked about his UFC future as there would be no more top light heavyweight contenders to compete against him if he defeats Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. Pereira, for his part, stated that he has no idea what his future would look like post UFC 313.

'Poatan' said:

“I don’t know what next that would be… Opportunities come up and as you see they have happened with me.”

