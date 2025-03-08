UFC 313: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev 2: Live round-by-round updates

A lightweight clash between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev will serve as the co-main event for UFC 313 later tonight (March 8) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In their first meeting at UFC 286, Gaethje (25-5) and Fiziev (12-3) delivered a closely contested three-round slug fest, with 'The Highlight' coming away with a majority decision win.

Many thought Fiziev deserved the judges' nod that night, and by the looks of it, 'Ataman' is itching for retribution. While UFC reportedly approached many of the 155 pound top echelonwhen Dan Hooker dropped out of the event, none was more eager to answer the call on short notice than Fiziev.

Gaethje is touted by many as the most violent fighter on the UFC roster. The former interim lightweight champion has been a part of numerous barn burners, including spectacular showings against Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, and Dustin Poirie,r among others.

'The Highlight' was last seen in a brutal knockout loss against former featherweight champion Max Holloway and will be looking to get back in the winning column in stunning fashion.

Fiziev, on the other hand, is currently on a two-fight skid and has been inactive for the last year and a half. The Azerbaijan national, however, is one of the best kickboxers in the division and holds wins against the likes of Rafael dos Anjos, Renato Moicano, and King Green, among others.

Fiziev will head into the fight as a -162 favorite over Gaethje (+136 underdog). The main card of UFC 313 will kick off at 10 PM ET.

Check out the final face-off between the pair below:

UFC 313: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev 2

Round 1

