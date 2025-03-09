UFC 313: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev: Full video highlights

Justin Gaethje secured a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Rafael Fiziev in their rematch at UFC 313. The three-round battle delivered nonstop action, with Gaethje proving his durability and striking prowess against the returning Fiziev.
Initially scheduled to face Dan Hooker, Gaethje had to adjust after Hooker’s injury led to Fiziev stepping in on short notice. Despite the quick turnaround, Fiziev looked sharp early, using his speed and grappling to test Gaethje.
The first round saw Fiziev score a takedown and attempt a reverse triangle, but Gaethje’s resilience kept the fight standing.
Check out some of the fight highlights below:
Gaethje found his rhythm in Round 2, landing heavy punches and an uppercut that dropped Fiziev. Although Fiziev recovered, the momentum had shifted, with Gaethje pressing forward and forcing wild exchanges. Both fighters connected with powerful shots, but Gaethje’s precision and pressure gave him the edge.
The final round saw Fiziev attempt to rally with body kicks and sharp counters, but Gaethje continued to land damaging uppercuts and combinations. The high-paced contest ended with both fighters earning the crowd’s admiration.
Gaethje won via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). In his post-fight interview, Gaethje praised Fiziev, calling him “world-class” and expressing respect for his opponent.