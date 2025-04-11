UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes cold open has fans hyped: "Ron Perlman, why do you do this to us?"

The UFC 314 cold open on YouTube left fans jaw-dropped and in awe. In a video just seconds longer than three minutes, world-renowned Hollywood actor Rorl Perlman lent his distinctive voice to the video package, which generated tremendous hype for the upcoming card.

Ad

Specifically, it left fans buzzing in anticipation for the main event between former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and dynamic action fighter Diego Lopes. Moreover, the production value of the entire video was almost cinematic, at points, exhibiting a level of effort the UFC doesn't usually exert.

Check out the UFC 314 cold open for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The YouTube comment section for the video was filled with stunned fans, many of whom praised the amount of effort the UFC poured into the cold open. In fact, one fan popped into the comment section with excitement for the entire card, not just the main event of which the cold open was a focus.

"This entire card is full of guaranteed bangers"

This was echoed by another fan.

Ad

"Man what an absolute banger of a card"

Some joked about Perlman claiming the card starts 'right now' given that it is a day away.

"'And it starts, right now' liar.. Ron, why do you do this to us?"

The majority of the comments, though, revolved around praise for UFC 314.

"These cold opens are litt"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Ad

Fan reactions to the UFC 314 cold open

The matchup will be Volkanovski's chance at becoming a two-time featherweight champion. Lopes, meanwhile, will look to capture the belt for the very first time, but to do so he will have to overcome one of the greatest fighters of all time.

Ad

The UFC 314 card could mark a turning point for Alexander Volkanovski's career

Alex Volkanovski was unbeaten for most of his UFC career. However, he has been on a rough patch as of late. He is currently 1-3 in his last four fights, with his first loss coming against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. It was a highly competitive fight, but one that saw him lose via unanimous decision.

Ad

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's knockout loss to Ilia Topuria:

Expand Tweet

While he rebounded with a TKO win over Yair Rodríguez at UFC 290, he suffered back-to-back knockout losses to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria at UFC 294 and UFC 298 respectively. Another loss at UFC 314 could leave him in an unfamiliar position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.