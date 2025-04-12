UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes: Live round-by-round updates

A featherweight title clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will headline UFC 314 later this evening (April 12) at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
Volkanovski (26-4) is arguably the greatest featherweight champion of all time. With wins against the likes of Max Holloway and Jose Aldo among others, few have a resume to rival 'The Great'.
The 36-year-old however is kind of in a slump at the moment. He is on a two-fight skid. Although the losses came against pound-for-pound greats Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, both ended in KOs.
Regardless, Volkanovski is among the most well-rounded fighters on the roster and is a daunting proposition for anyone who stands opposite to him in the cage.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Lopes (26-6), as Volkanovski likes to say is among the new school in the UFC. The Brazilian is an aggressive striker with elite jiu-jitsu skills to boot. He is currently on a five-fight win streak, most recently earning a dominant unanimous decision win over former title challenger Brian Ortega.
With 10 knockout and 12 submission wins to his name, many believe the 30-year-old will be too much to handle for the declining former champion.
However, the former champion is a -122 favorite for the match-up with Lopes as the +102 underdog. The main card of the event will kick off at 10 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from UFC 314.
Check out the final face-off between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes below:
UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes
Round 1