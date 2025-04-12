UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes: Live round-by-round updates

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Apr 12, 2025 15:30 GMT
Alexander Volkanovski (left) will take on Diego Lopes (right) in the main event of UFC 314. [Images courtesy: @diegolopesmmaon Instagram and Getty Images
Alexander Volkanovski (left) will take on Diego Lopes (right) in the main event of UFC 314. [Images courtesy: @diegolopesmmaon Instagram and Getty Images

A featherweight title clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will headline UFC 314 later this evening (April 12) at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Volkanovski (26-4) is arguably the greatest featherweight champion of all time. With wins against the likes of Max Holloway and Jose Aldo among others, few have a resume to rival 'The Great'.

The 36-year-old however is kind of in a slump at the moment. He is on a two-fight skid. Although the losses came against pound-for-pound greats Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, both ended in KOs.

Regardless, Volkanovski is among the most well-rounded fighters on the roster and is a daunting proposition for anyone who stands opposite to him in the cage.

Lopes (26-6), as Volkanovski likes to say is among the new school in the UFC. The Brazilian is an aggressive striker with elite jiu-jitsu skills to boot. He is currently on a five-fight win streak, most recently earning a dominant unanimous decision win over former title challenger Brian Ortega.

With 10 knockout and 12 submission wins to his name, many believe the 30-year-old will be too much to handle for the declining former champion.

However, the former champion is a -122 favorite for the match-up with Lopes as the +102 underdog. The main card of the event will kick off at 10 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from UFC 314.

Check out the final face-off between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes below:

UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

Round 1

Edited by Ujwal Jain
