UFC 314: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The UFC 314 card takes place this Saturday on April 12, beginning with the women's bantamweight division, with Nora Cornolle looking to rebound from her first-ever UFC loss by facing Hailey Cowan.

Afterward, Tresean Gore and Marco Tulio meet at middleweight, while the flyweight division plays host to Su Mudaerji, who is determined to break his three-fight losing streak against Mitch Raposo, who is also coming off a loss. The final early prelim bout features UFC veteran Darren Elkins.

He faces fellow promotional mainstay Julian Erosa at featherweight. Then, on the preliminary carrd, there's Sedriques Dumas taking on fellow middleweight Michał Oleksiejczuk, who is on a three-fight skid. Several divisions below, the record-breaking Jim Miller clashes with prospect Chase Hooper at lightweight.

In only the second women's fight of the evening, ex-115-pound title challenger Yan Xiaonan faces Virna Jandiroba at strawweight. Then, there's Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson at featherweight. The main card starts with Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes at light heavyweight, and is followed by Yair Rodríguez vs. ex-Bellator great Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire at featherweight.

Also at featherweight is the grudge match between Jean Silva and Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizard Bryce Mitchell. All aforementioned bouts are scheduled for three, three-minute, rounds. In the co-main event, one-time UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler faces rising star Paddy Pimblett at lightweight.

They compete for five, five-minute, rounds. Last, but certainly not least, is the main event. Also scheduled for five, five-minute, rounds, featherweight great Alexander Volkanovski faces fan-favorite action fighter Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title.

What time is UFC 314?

UFC 314 begins with the early preliminary card at 6:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 3:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time). Then, the prelim card begins at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T., while the main card is set for 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T. All times are for American fans.

Below is a table with the times for non-American viewers:

Country Early Prelims Prelims Main Card U.S.A. 6:00 PM E.T. / 3:00 PM P.T. (April 12) 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. (April 12) 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T. (April 12) U.K. 11:00 PM B.S.T. (April 12) 1:00 AM B.S.T. (April 13) 3:00 AM B.S.T. (April 13) U.A.E. 2:00 AM G.S.T. (April 13) 4:00 AM G.S.T. (April 13) 6:000 AM G.S.T. (April 13) India 3:30 AM I.S.T. (April 13) 5:30 AM I.S.T. (April 13) 7:30 AM I.S.T. (April 13) Brazil 7:00 PM B.R.T. (April 12) 9:00 PM B.R.T. (April 12) 11:00 PM B.R.T. (April 12) Australia 9:00 AM A.E.D.T. (April 13) 11:00 AM A.E.D.T. (April 13) 1:00 PM A.E.D.T. (April 13)

How to watch UFC 314?

The early prelims will be available on both ESPN+ and Disney+. However, the prelims themselves will be available on not just ESPN+ and Disney+, but will be broadcast on ESPN normally. However, the main card will only be available via pay-per-view on ESPN+.

The aforementioned streaming platforms are only for American fans. U.K. viewers can find the event on TNT Sports and Discovery+, while Indian viewers can find it on SonyLIV.

Where is the venue?

UFC 314 will be hosted at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, United States.

The UFC 314 fight card

The current event card is as follows:

Main Card

Featherweight title: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopees

Lightweight: Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

Featherweight: Jean Silva vs. Bryce Mitchell

Featherweight: Yair Rodríguez vs. Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire

Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes

Prelims

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Sean Woodson

Women's strawweight: Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Chase Hooper

Middleweight: Sedriques Dumas vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Early Prelims

Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Julian Erosa

Flyweight: Su Mudaerji vs. Mitch Raposo

Middleweight: Tresean Gore vs. Marco Tulio

Women's bantamweight: Nora Cornolle vs. Hailey Cowan

